Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peel’s body of sketch comedy is not brain-rotting. The writing is razor-sharp, the sketches are impeccably designed and filmed and the two actors’ performances have few equals in the field.

But sometimes, brain rot is not as much about what you watch as how you watch it. And when I hit replay for the tenth time on the five-seconds between 1.15 and 1.20 on the timeline of this sketch about two British anthropologists bragging about their sexual exploits (very NFSW, obviously, like much of the pair’s work), just to hear Key’s goggle-eyed, perfectly sputtered delivery of the line “I was completely embarrassed by the entire affair!”, I had to admit I was firmly in brain rot territory.

Not every sketch hits the mark, but the duo have made almost 300, many of them among the greatest ever created. And at least twice a year, I will spiral down into their hilarious, weird, sometimes frightening world, and lose hours of what could have been productive time.

Among the sketches I most frequently return to are one about an introverted gang member trying to convince others he can be “the crazy one”, another about two college students in a genuinely menacing face-off over who gets to be the token black member of an acapella group, and another about the breakdown of a student who has built his entire personality on snarky, meaningless asides.

There is also an inspired one about two black audience members in an early show of Othello, thrilled at the intermission (“Tis about time Shakespeare doth scriven the play that places a brother among the firmaments!”), then at the end wanting a word with the playwright (“A black man got it going on and you shuffle off his mortal coil!?”)

Key and Peele are not creating sketches any more, but there is enough material online to keep you engaged for days, particularly given how so much of it rewards rewatching. And every fan knows the pleasure of discovering a sketch they have not seen before – I recently stumbled across one superbly executed one about two African-American men competing to order more authentic soul food. And I could not help but rewatch a single exchange several times just to marvel at how well it was crafted: “What’s a cellar door without gravy?” “It’s not food!”