I have taken pride in the fact that I don’t spend much time on social media. Or at least, that’s what I’d given myself to believe.

But after I finish work and my family obligations, I often click on to YouTube to watch informative documentaries about lesser-known tribes or contemporary world politics or something related to stock market and investing.

Play

Then, as it gets later, the darkness of the cave enfolds me. It’s on to village cooking clips and old videos of late night talk shows in the US hosted by Johnny Carson, Conan O’Brian, Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson, Before I know it, the night is half-gone and I can only get three or four hours of sleep.

Play

One positive outcome of watching YouTube is that it has contributed to my store of knowledge. But it has it has certainly filled my brain with inconsequential information. I need to spend more time in the gym, away from my devices. That, I’m convinced, will help me counter brain rot.