2023 was amazing, total 124 translated books were collated with the help of some amazing people who reached out with some beautiful titles❤️

Here's to 2024🥂



1. Maria, Just Maria by Sandhya Mary, translated by @vivarthaka (Malayalam)@HarperCollinsIN https://t.co/9IrgS7HGvf pic.twitter.com/a4DSytMWo2