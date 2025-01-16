A researcher described four new species of tarantulas, including one new genus, from India’s Western Ghats, a chain of mountains running along the country’s west coast.

“Most people in India are not even aware that there are tarantulas in India when there are more than 60 species in the country,” Zeeshan Mirza, from the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Germany, who found and described the species , told Mongabay.

The large, fuzzy spiders live in tree hollows, along streams and forest paths, and in forest patches. They exhibit interesting behaviours, such as females carrying their egg sacs under their mouth parts (or chelicerae) or creating hammock-like web structures to protect their eggs.

Zeeshan Mirza with one of the new tarantula species from the Western Ghats. Mirza has discovered several species of reptiles in India as well. Credit: Zeeshan Mirza, via Mongabay.

One of the new species, named Haploclastus bratocolonus (meaning “tree dweller”), makes its home in hollow trees along rivers. Another species, Haploclastus montanus, was found living at elevations higher than 2,000 metres (6,600 feet) in mountain forests, making it one of the highest-living tarantulas known from the region. Some of the new species were found in the rare small fragments of remaining shola forest surrounded by tea plantations.

Among the species was an entirely new genus of tarantulas called Cilantica, named after the Tamil word for spider. They can be identified by the unique scattered pattern of curved bristles on their bodies, unlike the C-shaped arrangement of bristles found in other tarantulas.

A female Haploclastus montanus, a new species of tarantula found in the Western Ghats. Credit: Zeeshan Mirza, via Mongabay.

Tarantulas serve important roles in their forest homes, acting as biological pest controllers and preying on smaller invertebrates and vertebrates. “They also form part of the diet of other species like spider wasps and small carnivores,” Mirza said. “They are keystone species and indicators of undisturbed habitats.”

However, there’s trouble for tarantulas across the globe. A recent study reveals that 25% of all newly described tarantula species since 2000 have ended up in the international pet trade, meaning many spiders could be at risk from collectors before we can fully understand them

Alice Hughes, a biologist at the University of Hong Kong who studies the global trade in arachnids, found that rare spiders often appear for sale shortly after being scientifically described. Her research revealed that an estimated 1,264 arachnid species are currently traded worldwide.

More than 73% of arachnid species sold online aren’t listed in international trade monitoring systems, according to Hughes’s research. “For most of these species we don’t have the data, but we’re also focusing so much on species like elephants, that we’ve forgotten that literally 99.9% of [arachnid] species are not getting the level of attention they deserve,” she said.

The problem is made worse because detecting a smuggled tarantula is difficult. “Tarantulas cannot be detected easily through X-ray-based screening at airports as they lack bones,” Mirza said.

He added the speed at which newly discovered species can end up in the pet trade is alarming. For example, the tarantula Haploclastus devamatha was described from the Indian state of Kerala in 2014, and within eight months was being “sold in several online pet stores”, he said. “Even now, many pet stores have this species on sale on their websites.”

Tarantulas are especially vulnerable to overcollection because they reproduce slowly and live a long time (10-20 years or more). Many species are found only in small areas, meaning too much collecting could wipe out entire populations.

“As a researcher, I am worried about the fate of the new species I described,” Mirza said.

The burrow of a newly described tarantula genus in the Western Ghats if India. CreditL Zeeshan Mirza, via Mongabay.

The discovery of the new tarantula species underscores both the region’s biological richness and the ongoing need for conservation efforts. The Western Ghats, recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, harbour numerous endemic species found nowhere else on Earth. While parts of it are protected, the ecosystem faces threats from deforestation, agriculture and climate change. The paper suggests that these tarantulas could serve as flagship species for invertebrate conservation in the Western Ghats.

To protect these spiders, Mirza suggested several solutions. People living in areas with tarantulas can help by reporting illegal collection to forest departments. He also recommended better training for customs and airport security, possibly including sniffer dogs to detect smuggled spiders.

For tarantula enthusiasts, Mirza offered clear advice: “Tarantula enthusiasts can be more responsible and only choose species that have been captive-bred and are not sourced illegally.”

This article was first published on Mongabay.