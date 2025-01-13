The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) announced the longlisted titles in English for the annual KLF Book Awards in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translations, and debut works. The shortlist will be revealed on January 30 and the winners will be announced on February 15 in New Delhi. Additionally, the Book Prizes will be awarded for Hindi, Sanskrit, and Odia-language books.
Here are the longlists:
Fiction
Red River, Somnath Batabyal, Context
Mother India, Prayaag Akbar, Harper Collins India
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Speaking Tiger Books
Loot, Tania James, Penguin
The Girl with the Seven Lives, Vikas Swarup, Simon and Schuster India
The Enclave, Rohit Manchanda, Harper Collins India
Beneath the Devil Tree: Malabar 1921, Anjana Varma, Vitasta
Devadasi, Sangeeta Bahadur, Parchment Publications
Nonfiction
Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity, Manu S Pillai, Penguin India
Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799), Vikram Sampath, Penguin India
Iru: The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve, Urmilla Deshpande and Thiago Pinto Barbosa, Speaking Tiger Books
The Jallianwala Bagh Journals, Sarmistha Dutta Gupta, Jadavpur University Press
Imperial Games in Tibet, Dilip Sinha, Pan Macmillan India
The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond, Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar, Roli Books
The Diary of Manu Gandhi (1946-1948), Tridip Suhrud, Oxford University Press
Rukhmabai: The Life and Times of a Child Bride Turned Rebel-Doctor, Sudhir Chandra, Pan Macmillan India
Poetry
Yes, There Will Be Singing, Hamraaz, Westland
I Don’t Love You Anymore, Rithvik Singh, Penguin India
I’ll Have It Here, Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India
The Absent Colour, Anil, Navayana
The Dust Draws Its Face on the Wind, Avinash Shrestha, translated from Nepali by Rohan Chhetri, HarperCollins India
All These Streets We’ve Known By Heart, Siddharth Dasgupta, Red River Press
Freerain, Easterine Kire, Penguin India
How to Love in Sanskrit, Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh, HarperCollins India
The Notbook of Kabir: Thinner than Water, Fiercer than Fire, Anand, Penguin India
Debut book
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
Glass Bottom, Sonali Prasad, Pan Macmillan India
Girls Who Stray, Anisha Lalvani, Bloomsbury India
The Lucky Ones: A Memoir, Zara Chaudhary, Westland
The Foresighted Ambedkar, Anurag Bhaskar, Penguin India
Code Dependent, Madhumita Murgia, Picador (Pan Macmillan)
Chronicle of an Hour and a Half, Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, Westland
Translation
Maria, Just Maria, Sandhya Mary, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil, HarperCollins India
The Solitude of a Shadow, Devibharathi, translated from Tamil by N Kalyan Raman, HarperCollins India
Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha, HarperCollins India
Our City That Year, Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, Penguin India
Boy Unloved, Damodar Mauzo, translated from Konkani by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books
Limited/Unlimited, Sankar translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha, Bloomsbury India
The Day the Earth Bloomed, Manoj Kuroor, translated from Malayalam by J Devika, Bloomsbury India
The Essential Ghalib, Anisur Rahman, HarperCollins India
Business books
Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy, Smarak Swain, Bloomsbury India
Capitalism to Peopleism: Inspiring a Leadership Transformation, Ravi Chaudhry, Simon and Schuster India
Amrut – the Great Churn: The Global Story of India’s First Single Malt, Sriram Devatha Westland
Lilliput Land: How Small is Driving India’s Mega Consumption Story, Rama Bijapurkar, Penguin India
The Tanishq Story, CK Venkataraman, Juggernaut
Dharmanomics: An Indigenous and Sustainable Economic Model, Sriram Balasubramanian, Bloomsbury India
Insightful Inc.: How to Build an Insightful and Consumer-centric Organization, Manish Makhijani, Jaico Publishing House
Let’s Talk Legacy, Monika Halan, HarperCollins India
Children’s literature
The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes, Vidya Varadarajan, Scholastic India
The Boy with a Hundred Questions, Nalini Ramachandran, HarperCollins India
Why the Apple Falls, Swagata Deb and Sandipan Deb, Juggernaut
Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji’s Youngest Spy, Savie Karnel, Westland
The Great Indian Nature Trail, Rohan Chakravarty and Bijal Vachharajani Juggernaut
Save the Solar System with Nye and Friends, Tanya Gawdi, Rupa Publications
The Couch Potato Who Said Ouch and Other Funny Stories, Khyrunnisa A, Westland
Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Books and Ideas section of Scroll.