Exile is not a Foreign Word

To understand exile, you don’t have to look

further than the family down the street

who lost their home and all they owned,

including their pets, in a fire, or a foreclosure,

or the mass of people reaching their arms out

to rescuers who pull them out of the water

in the sudden hurricane that sweeps the coast

where you live, or the birds that drop dead

at your feet and you smell the smoke

of wild fire blazing through a forest up north.

You don’t have to look far to understand exile

and homelessness. True, you still have a state

you claim as yours. But the sensation of being

in a vacuum, a dead zone, arises when your name

etched on an identity card or online records

cannot verify your existence, yes, that too

is the reality of anyone who swears by a country,

not to mention if your palms are charred

and your face alters with hurt.

Letter to Mahmoud Darwish

You had nightmares that the street you grew up in

forgot you, that the doors of the familiar vanished.

You wrote to melt the walls but saw them harden,

as you stirred your tea, breathing the Paris air,

memorising last night’s images. But if you are here,

you’d fall on your knees in the dust and weep

to see the children of Gaza, your kin,

buried in the fiery wreckage of Israel’s rage:

How can the ones who’ve seen death’s emissaries

become those emissaries? Heart-fogged,

how do they pour, pour, pour flames to burn my land?

You don’t have to ask these, your lament still echoes

through all your poems, memorised by us,

keeping every brick of Palestine alive. When you open

your window, you who only saw your garden,

irises and olives scenting the air, now watch

survivors wander, dazed, and you have

no words. You don’t turn away from the horror.

I know you will stay where it’s unbearable.

So, I turn to you in this soul-crushing moment

and read your words rescuing home.

Bread

After the explosion, after the unruly scattering,

uneasy quiet on the streets, shut windows,

litter.

The baker turns on the light in his shop,

wipes the front window with its single bullet hole

springing rays of splintered glass

and begins to knead the dough.

Someone’s got to make bread even during war,

he says matter-of-factly.

Soon people will step like shadows

onto the street, weave their way to him

and carry home a loaf to be shared.

Is This Love That Stone-Clad Treaties Cannot Sunder?

Behind her madras headscarf

and his hat framing it above,

her fingers claw the wall

to rise higher to

lock her lips with his.

The couple

just inches apart, the concrete

rising between them.

An open sky above, birds

migrating.

Innocence

A child bends down to pick up what you lost,

smooths down the fabric, star after star,

dust on her fingers

and skips up

to her mother’s call in the dusk,

the cosmos in her pocket.

Berlin Wall, 1989

In 1989, the Berlin Wall came down; East and West Germany finally became one. Siblings re-united. Friends and relatives met after a long separation. Lovers reconciled. I was working in a Quaker college when the news came. We believed in reaching decisions through consensus. Not the mere show of hands or voting, but convincing people through Socratic dialogue. It was time-consuming and messy. But the possibility of rancour was low. Our college did not last. Funds ran out and we closed. But I learned about true democracy.

When the Berlin Wall was dismantled, we celebrated. That same year, perestroika was declared in Russia. The old communist bloc broke up.

My husband, on returning from Germany,

hands me pieces of the Berlin Wall wrapped

in Deutsche Zeitung. Jagged cement, some powdery,

like fudge or pie crumble. People collect them

to remember the terror, the cementing of hearts.

In my palm, I see the crumbling of sorrow,

soft pulsations of joy feeding empathy into

brick and mortar. For a long time, I keep the dregs

in my purse. They seep through the paper,

smearing my makeup and ID like flour,

so each time I dust my fingers, I know why

walls rise wickedly from the earth.

Pachyderm Refugee

There she lay, a boulder, panting, in a muddy pool,

a large tear on her wrinkled posterior opening smooth pink flesh.

Don’t look away, as the men, dhotis rolled up their thighs,

bathe her, intoning “Irayana, Irayana,” soothing her.

Bow your head, as you did at the temple when she blessed you

with her trunk. You did not see her legs and torso cut by chains

tying her to the floor of a temple stall. Weep, as the men hose her

gray skin flapping open like a door to reveal the wound.

You wince as their brushes rub her obedient body stuck

in torture’s groove. Her fan-like ears had received her kin’s cries,

now are calmed with ointments, therapies embroidering her with balms

to reverse years of abuse in devout dens scented with incense.

Her knees are reverse L-shaped as she offers herself to treatment.

Heavy with grief, you kneel, your palms pressed together.

Excerpted with permission from Exile is Not a Foreign Word, Pramila Venkateswaran, Copper Coin.