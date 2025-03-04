The Course of the Disease

Black blood aflame

like fever

burning with fervour

ignited like wasps

around the shadowy beard of a nest

on a comb of trees

amidst the paddy-green fields.

Raw nerves plucked out of the way

by a conspiracy of ravens

to uncover the inflamed joint

and bare the warped white bone.

The disease quickens its course

swells the sinews tight

stiffens the limbs solid

stains the skin red.

Locks me

with pain that

deadens the living

and enlivens the dead.

Progress

The earth

gashed open

flaming red and raw

for a sightseer’s café

on the tea-green

mountainside

(a fetid ulcer

on a youthful

skinned knee)

for the sake

of progress

(or panorama)

with no remorse,

responsibility (or refuge)

from the landslide

to follow

with the next deluge.

Sea Change

Nightfall at noon

auras of streetlamps

smudges in the gloom

waves of sweeping rain

slating against the windowpane.

Flame trees turgid with water

lurching down

to the ground

all the while

the brute outside roars

to be let in the room.

Offerings

I have roses for you

a bouquet of downy ruby roses

a kaftan of shaded dusky roses

Ms Dior’s Eau de Toilette (Rose N’Roses)

lace-edged handkerchiefs of damask roses

a sketchbook of vivid garden roses

a birthday cake of peach cream tea roses

still locked in my gift trunk

two years later

Though perhaps not the birthday cake.

A Thought

If we are not our bodies nor our actions

if we are not our minds nor our thoughts

nor our habits nor intentions

then

what are we?

Maithree Wickramasinghe’s husband Ranil Wickremesinghe is the former president of Sri Lanka.

Excerpted with permission from Unexpectedly, Maithree Wickramasinghe, Penguin India.