As I read The Madhouse by Gyan Chaturvedi, I was reminded of what Mark Frost once said: “Good literature is a mirror through which we see ourselves more clearly.” Indeed, The Madhouse functions as a striking mirror, reflecting the transformations that swept through Indian society during the onslaught of liberalisation in the 1990s. The Madhouse was originally published in 2018 in Hindi and was translated into English by Punarvasu Joshi in 2024. It is an allegorical novel that chronicles the very jarring transformations that occurred in the psyche of Indian society by the onslaught of liberalisation. It is in this era of the free-market economy and excessive consumption that the nameless characters of The Madhouse find themselves bound within. This critique and questioning of the free market economy mirror the discontent and contemporary concerns about globalisation and consumer culture.

An appetite for consumption

The book throws us into the depths of the bazaar, a representation of the free market forces that are described as being “tyrannical,” colonising the living spaces on the planet, gnawing away at livelihoods, displacing people, and worst of all, according to the novel, turning “sacred institutions of a democratic society impotent.” Chaturvedi’s narrative is both scathing and thought-provoking, forcing readers to confront the realities of a society increasingly defined by its appetite for consumption. The book also talks about the acceptance of excessive consumerism as a path towards happiness and how there exists a group of “crazies who considered life to be something more than mere consumption.”

Each chapter is a sharply worded critique of some aspect of consumerism in today’s times – whether it be mental healthcare, access to water, or how we look at the bazaar like we would look at God. The descriptions are long, but they never feel boring or tedious; rather, they thrust you rather harshly into the setting they are describing. They force you to stop and think about the world around you and your response to it. The characters and settings are nameless, but they are not without a face or dimension. It could be Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, or Kolkata – the story unfolds wherever the reader happens to be. The characters are people around you – perhaps someone you saw walking on the road, an old classmate, a friend, or a family member.

Our complicity

The setting of The Madhouse is intentionally abstract, a deliberate choice that underscores the universality of its themes. While the narrative mentions contemporary phenomena such as WhatsApp and Facebook, grounding it in the present, the lack of a tangible space or character heightens its narrative. This abstraction serves to emphasise that the story’s events and themes are not confined to a specific time or place; they are happening everywhere, to everyone. The reader is made to feel as though they are part of the unfolding drama, a participant in the critique of consumerism rather than a detached observer.

The novel’s critique of consumerism is not limited to its economic implications; it also delves into its cultural and psychological impact. Chaturvedi explores how the relentless pursuit of material wealth alters societal values, eroding traditional notions of community and solidarity. The bazaar, once a space of communal interaction, is transformed into a symbol of alienation and exploitation. This transformation is depicted with a sense of urgency, as though the author is issuing a warning about the direction society is heading.

Despite its focus on the impact of economic forces, The Madhouse is not an economic novel in the traditional sense. It is a deeply realistic narrative that captures the lived experiences of individuals within a consumerist society, weaving personal and societal struggles into a cohesive critique. The book’s realism lies in its portrayal of human emotions, interactions, and the subtle yet pervasive ways in which economic systems shape everyday life. By grounding its themes in relatable experiences, the novel transcends typical economic analysis, offering instead a poignant exploration of life in a rapidly changing world.

It is a novel that demands engagement. It is not a passive reading experience; it challenges readers to question their own complicity in the systems it critiques. The book’s structure, with its short but impactful chapters, mirrors the fragmented nature of modern life, where attention spans are short, but the weight of existence is heavy. Each chapter is a piece of a larger puzzle, and as the pieces come together, the picture they form is both compelling and unsettling.

The Madhouse is a powerful allegory of contemporary society, a mirror through which readers can see themselves more clearly. It critiques the free-market economy and consumer culture with sharp wit and insight, offering a reflection on the transformations brought on by globalisation. The novel is a testament to the enduring power of literature to provoke thought and inspire change. As readers are thrust into the depths of the bazaar and the lives it consumes, they are compelled to confront the consequences of a world defined by consumption and to imagine a different, more sustainable way of living.

The Madhouse: Pagalkhana, Gyan Chaturvedi, translated from the Hindi by Punarvasu Joshi, Thornbird/Niyogi Books.