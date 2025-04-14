‘between the spider’

(a tribute to MF Hussain)



in the neighbourhood

of your breath

i have traveled close and far

our lips have moved

dunes, shifting

a bird across the sun

became my hand fluttering

painting a thin shadow over

your lips

under that shadow

your words were horses

naked, riding your breath

till their legs became a blur

we exhaled a spider

its web froze into

a star

in the neighbourhood of

your breath i have traveled

close and far.

‘mud’

she asked if she could plant

herself on me

she had dreamt of mangoes

the night before and asked

me to google what

that meant

the fruit of my labour

came organically

sexual,

said google

her hair hung like a hundred roots

searching my skin for a trace

of an aquifer

wet,

she’d said

in a chat message

when i’d asked her how she’d been

reaching for the sky could take

seventy years

if you are a tree

the rest of us find our clouds

underneath our eyelids

as we shudder

into fistfuls of mud.

‘forest fire’

in the centre

of his world he

stood burning.

“in the jungle,” she said,

“only the rhinoceros runs towards

a fire to stamp it out.”

and she lowered

her horn

to charge him.

‘breach’

you touch my skin

a riot breaks out inside of me

shutters drop

sirens wail

my eyes call a curfew

still, you climb my fence

get shot on sight.

‘fabricated’

embroidered sea, laced

with surf, drapes a memory

in salt white chiffon.

‘shubh yatra’

the train gallops away on metal hooves

eighteen hundred kilometres from

her destination measured

like a tailor’s tape across

the chest of a nation

as the large pale X branded on her rump

sinks into the distant darkness

the cajole of an azaan slides

into the space left vacant by

a tired engine horn climbing

they call her the Gyaneshwari

not for the sporadic emerald gleam that

brings a spring to her step in the dark fields

nor for the seductive way she stretches

over plateau beds between hills

or the winking glimmer of jewels down

both her groaning sides

not even for her voluptuous smoky raven

hair pouring out

behind her as

she becomes a speeding charioteer

and her dark locks – wisps in the night air

they call her the Gyaneshwari

because she wears a bindi

that glows

like a second sun

and because she leaves her lover Lokmanya

every evening with a loud moan dying

sliding down the graceful gullet

of the azaan

making neat rows of intensely hunched backs

suddenly

straighten,

part their hands over their faces –

private curtains sliding open –

revealing a thousand devout faces

to a spartan truth.

Excerpted with permission from Bewilderness, Devashish Makhija, Poetrywala.