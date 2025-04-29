There are some fruits that are considered blessed across all cultures; pomegranate is one of them. Whether as a symbol of abundance or purity, this nourishing fruit is ubiquitous around the world. In the Quran, it is mentioned three times. In fact, the Prophet himself has said that: “There is no pomegranate unless there is a seed in it from paradise and I would like not to miss a single seed.”

In Buddhism, it is considered one of the three sacred/blessed fruits, the others being peach and citrus. There is one particular story in which the demoness Hariti was cured of her taste of devouring children after she ate a pomegranate gifted by the Buddha. In China, Japan and Christian art, the pomegranate is seen as a symbol of fertility and abundance. Greek legends are, in fact, replete with mentions of the pomegranate fruit or tree, whether it is in the not-so-fortunate story of Goddess Persephone or the more optimistic symbolism in the story of Leucippe and Clitophon, where the two lovers give thanks for safe travels before the statue of Zeus, holding a pomegranate.

Historians have often wondered whether it was the date palm or pomegranate tree that was depicted as the tree of life in ancient paintings from the Mesopotamian civilisation. A list of perfume ingredients from Pliny’s ancient encyclopedia called Natural History included pomegranate rind and juice as materials for fragrance. Though it has been adopted by many cultures around the world, it is believed that it first grew in East Mesopotamia during the early Bronze Age and was well established by the middle Bronze age, having spread to countries such as Egypt, where it was not a native tree.

The Egyptians depicted this tree in their murals, planted it in temples, used it to flavour wines, colour fabrics, in medicine and cosmetics. It was also used symbolically in funeral offerings as ivory and stone pomegranates. Plus, pomegranate-shaped golden pendants were found in Tutankhamun’s tomb. Though the Egyptians did not consider it to be a sacred tree, it was nevertheless a symbol of fertility due to its multiple seeds.

In India, this fruit is offered to both Durga and Ganesha. In the Ganesha Bhujangam Stotra, a line in the verse describes Ganesha holding the beejapuram (another name for pomegranate because of its multiple seeds) in his trunk.

Indeed, this fruit is revered and considered sacred all around the world and deservingly so, because from seed to skin, it has a multitude of benefits making it a wonderful addition to diet, nutraceuticals and cosmetics.

Pomegranate is revered for good reason, as it has one of the highest amounts of antioxidants. It also increases haemoglobin and is therefore useful in anaemia. If you were to choose one fruit, make it the pomegranate because of its vast benefits for health. This fruit is especially rich in ellagitannin, a type of tannin that is widely used in plastic surgeries due to its antioxidant effects that preserve skin health. The other antioxidants are anthocyanins, which are also found in blueberries, and the peel is high in catechins, which is also the active ingredient of green tea. Because of this the antioxidant potential of pomegranate is higher than that of green tea and red wine, both of which are considered as antioxidant superfoods. The seed contains punicic acid, which is its main constituent, and has been studied for its effect introducing the plaque within the arteries.

While fruit juices are mostly not recommended, since they contain high amounts of sugar, an exception can be made for pomegranate, as concentrated pomegranate juice was found to reduce heart disease risk factor and also helps in fatty liver disease. The peel of this fruit is more medicinal than the fruit itself and it has been proven that the dried powder of pomegranate peel helps inhibit candida infections. Because of this effect, it has been studied for dental potential where the pill showed strong effects against candida and had an anti-plaque effect when the peel powder was used as part of a mouth rinse.

Higher antioxidant content naturally translates into the fruit being excellent for skin health. Studies have shown that application and consumption of pomegranate helps guard the complexion against UV damage.

Pomegranate seed oil is also excellent for the skin, as it helps thicken the density and improves firmness by stimulating the skin’s production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. It also prevents the formation of new blood vessels, thereby reducing the appearance of redness. These benefits are because of the presence of punicic acid, which has potent anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidative effects, plus it helps reduce swelling in the tissues. This makes pomegranate the queen of fruits, which is beneficial whether it is eaten or applied.

The easiest way to make pomegranates a part of your life is to eat one pomegranate every day. When I had several surgeries for endometriosis, eating one pomegranate every day was something my gynaecologist recommended, and I followed it religiously. But why eat only the fruit when the peel has even higher antioxidant capability? Pomegranate peel powder is easily available and can be stirred into smoothies or infused in herbal teas. Additionally, one can employ cold-pressed pomegranate seed oil for massage to strengthen and thicken the skin.

Excerpted with permission from Sacred: The Mysticism, Science, Recipes and Rituals Around the Plants We Worship, Vasudha Rai, Penguin India.