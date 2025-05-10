In the previous instalment of our series on tabla accompaniment to Hindustani music and dance, we included two recordings that featured Kathak solo recitals in the popular 16-matra Teentaal. But that is only one taal that Kathak dancers have explored.

Here are some recordings here in other taals, highlighting the tabla player’s ability to negotiate these rhythmic cycles.

The first video recording features a Kathak recital in the 14-matra Dhamar taal (The structure of this taal can be studied here). Well-known Kathak dancer Saswati Sen is accompanied by the virtuosic tabla player Shubhankar Bannerjee on this recording.

Music lovers will note that the tabla accompaniment anticipates and reproduces the Kathak repertoire that is not only being danced but also recited by the dancer’s guru and pre-eminent Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj.

In addition, there are moments when the tabla launches into solo sections.

Play

In the next recording, we listen to an exposition of the ten-matra Jhaptaal (from 7.30”) through a Kathak performance by renowned dancer Rohini Bhate. She is accompanied by popular tabla player Arvind Kumar Azad.

Notably, the performance of this taal begins with an introductory solo section on the tabla as is the convention in Kathak recitals. As was the case in the previous performance, here too, the tabla player intersperses the dance performance with his solo sections.

Play

There are several other taals that are not as popular as the previous ones, such as Ashtamangal and Jaitaal. Some dancers choose to explore these as well, and the tabla player has to be adept at negotiating such situations. Recordings featuring these taals are available for access online.

One of India’s leading tabla players, Aneesh Pradhan is a widely recognised performer, teacher, composer and scholar of Hindustani music. Visit his website here.

This article is based on Pradhan’s book Tabla: A Performer’s Perspective.