A look back at the past six days.





Eight exquisite Mughal miniatures of the Ramayana commissioned by emperor Akbar

Akbar spent a fortune translating Sanskrit texts into Persian. The Ramayana is one of them. View a selection of images from the book here.



Manohar Lal Khattar, who blamed women for India’s rising rapes, is new Haryana CM

Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak will be the state’s first non-Jat leader in 18 years. Read more about it here.



Cartoonist captures life in Bangalore before it became the IT city

Paul Fernandes documents places, people and events of the 1970s with a dash of humour. See more here.



The glorious history of India’s passion for tea, in eight images

It took a British propaganda campaign to get Indians to drink chai. Find out more here.



