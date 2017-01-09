Title

note demonetisation

From cow offerings to stash hidden in saris: What latecomers told the RBI about their old notes

With the 50-day deadline for deposits long gone, people are coming up with novel reasons for being late.

by 
Image credit:  Manjunath Kiran / AFP

It is the first week of January 2017 and the deadline to deposit old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has gone long past. But the queues outside the offices of the Reserve Bank of India across the country show no sign of clearing up. Towards the end of December, the Narendra Modi government also came out with an ordinance that made possession or transaction of old currency illegal. The 50-day period from November 8 to December 30 saw frequent changes in rules and regulations, withdrawal and deposit limits. Even the relaxation to exchange invalid notes given to non-resident Indians and Indians who were abroad came at the last minute after a lot of confusion.

Initially, Prime Minister Modi in his November 8 speech had promised the citizens that they would be given adequate options even post-December 30.

Play

This explains why many say they feel cheated as they relied on the prime minister’s assurances that genuine cases will be considered even after the deadline. But why they chose to not use the 50-day period remains often unanswered.

A woman who got frustrated after failed attempts to exchange Rs 5,000 at the Reserve bank’s Delhi office for the past three days protested by stripping in front of the bank.

Our rounds at the Reserve Bank headquarters in Mumbai showed the situation was not any different as people were tense and frustrated. Around 50-60 people had gathered near the entrance. Most were not aware of the change in rule that only NRIs could exchange the invalid currency at the central bank’s branches post December 30. They were also angry over not being able to communicate with Reserve Bank officials for proper information.

Play

The officials appeared once in a while on the other side of the entrance and let the NRIs in while the rest were barred by security personnel. Some were also under the impression that people with a passport can exchange currencies and not aware of the clause of NRIs and Indians who were abroad during the 50 days. One shouted in anger, “Khali foreigner logon keliye, Indian keheke fayada kya hain?”

A notice outside the Reserve Bank of India office in Mumbai.
But as much as one feels empathy for those who are left with invalid notes, some of the reasons given for not exchanging the notes are quite strange. However, the fact that they came to exchange small amounts does show that most of them are genuine cases.

  1. Cow offering: A person from Powai came with Rs 2,500 with the money he collected from “gaay ka dabba” or the offerings given to cows, which are considered sacred.
  2. Money found inside a folded sari: A beautician from Bandra found Rs 20,000 kept inside a folded saree in her cupboard while cleaning her house on New Year.
  3. Piggy bank treasure: An architecture student from Saboo Siddik College, Byculla, said she found Rs 2,500 from her piggy bank when she opened it to gather money for her college picnic. When she approached Punjab National Bank, they asked her to go to the Reserve bank of India.
  4. Saved it from alcoholic son: Vitaya, a housewife from Thane, had come to deposit the pension amount of her mother-in-law. The latter hid an amount of Rs 7,000 in the demonetised notes from her alcoholic son, but could not find it until recently.
  5. Forgotten wedding gift: A couple from Marine Lines found an envelope with Rs 3,000, which was a blessing cover they received on their wedding in December 2015.
  6. Senior citizen’s memory failed her: A 78-year-old lady from Vapi came with her daughter to the Reserve Bank in Mumbai. Her daughter said that she was losing memory and had forgotten about the Rs 5,000 pension amount kept in the cupboard. Upon finding it, she travelled all the way from Vapi, Gujarat, to her daughter’s place in Central Mumbai.
  7. Money found under the bed: A senior citizen from Kurla had brought an amount of Rs 5,500, which he found under the bed of his wife, who is bedridden. He said he did not know that only NRIs can deposit money after December 30.

There were also people like two sisters who had come to exchange Rs 1,000 that they found recently, but were relaxed even if it could not be exchanged. However, the majority of the people we met were those who could not bear the loss of their hard-earned money.

Senior citizens stand in line in front of the Reserve Bank in Mumbai to deposit old currency notes.
Demonetising 86% of the notes in circulation was never going to be an easy job. And, in a country of 1.2 billion people, there will always be late comers. But considering that such a massive exercise was pushed to be completed within 50 days, maybe the government should consider some leniency and a fresh window with exchange limits for those who were left out in the process. After all, this was an exercise to flush out black money hoarders and not the economically deprived.

This article first appeared on BOOM.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

