A hashtag on Twitter is uniting environmentalists, science lovers and anonymous employees of the US National Park Service against one common enemy – American President Donald Trump. Their catchphrase: #resist.

Climate change is real, Trump. You gotta deal with it now, or have the problems it creates be your legacy, for now & future generations. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 26, 2017

Following Trump’s inauguration into the White House as the 45th president of the United States, on January 20, the official Twitter account of the US National Park Services was temporarily suspended. This action was taken after an employee pointed out the removal of the climate change pages on Whitehouse.gov, and retweeted a tweet by a New York Times reporter comparing the crowd at Trump’s inaugural ceremony to those in attendance at former President Barack Obama’s swearing-in.

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS.



You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The statement on the website said that Trump was committed to eliminating “harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan”, a strategy put in place by Obama to cut carbon emissions.

In less than 24 hours several rogue Twitter accounts mushroomed online: Describing themselves as resistance accounts instead of mere Twitter parodies, the National Park services, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Environmental Protection Agency chose humour to draw attention to climate change, as well as the president’s startling orange skin and tiny hands.

We cannot confirm which species has the smallest hands.

New specimens are being found daily by scientists around the world. — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 26, 2017

Our mountain is great, really great, it's actually the best mountain, because it's great, so great...🤦‍♂️ — AltMountRainierNPS (@AltMtRainierNPS) January 25, 2017

While easily mistaken for a *ridiculous* hairpiece, Prairie Dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis) can be found throughout @BadlandsNPS pic.twitter.com/TQ6xsSBuBV — BadHombreLands NPS (@BadHombreNPS) January 26, 2017

Today @realDonaldTrump will sign an order banning immigration from Muslim countries. (We don't actually have a joke. That's just fucked up.) — BadlandsNPSFans (@BadIandsNPSFans) January 25, 2017

Fun Fact: The Golden-Crowned Kinglet (Regulus satrapa) winters in the Badlands. It winters at Mar-a-Lago, too. pic.twitter.com/Ubnj0vnS4L — BadlandsNPSFans (@BadIandsNPSFans) January 26, 2017

However, these accounts are balancing the jokes by offering a series of facts on climate change and encouraging people to join the Science March to be held in March in Washington, DC, to protest against federal policies which are ungrounded in science.

Sorry, Mr Trump



That blue tick verifying your ID doesn't verify your belief that China invented global warming. Even if you ARE President. pic.twitter.com/ZuHOgBJdLz — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 26, 2017

The next big thing on the #resist agenda is @ScienceMarchDC. If you can't make it to DC, think about starting a science march in your city! — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) January 26, 2017

Have there been cutbacks? Sure. But take it from us: the Trump administration is still committed to rigorous scientific research. pic.twitter.com/hQKI5ifumA — BadlandsNPSFans (@BadIandsNPSFans) January 25, 2017