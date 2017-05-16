Pure Politics

Not just presidential polls: BJP threat is why Mamata had a meeting with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

With the BJP at her door, the West Bengal chief minister is likely to be a vocal supporter of Opposition unity leading up to 2019.

Last week, when Congress president Sonia Gandhi reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to support a common Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential election, the Trinamool Congress chief was only too happy to give her consent. The two leaders met in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Although Banerjee is not as vulnerable as Gandhi whose party has hit a new low in recent years, she could do with friends these days as she wages a lonely battle against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party in her home state.

While it is well known that Banerjee was cut up with the Congress when it aligned with the Left Front in the last Assembly elections, the Trinamool chief seems to have decided to let bygones be bygones. For six months now, Banerjee has been reiterating publicly that the Opposition needs to join hands to take on the BJP. She took the lead in bringing together Opposition parties on a common platform last winter to highlight the perils of demonetisation.

She had even shed her earlier antipathy towards Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi when she addressed a joint press conference with him to highlight how demonetisation had hit the poor, and that the Opposition parties would continue their protest against it.

Like the other Opposition parties, Banerjee also believes that the unity forged by them in the presidential election will set the stage for the formation of an alternative broad-based secular front in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the Opposition parties have a long way to go before they can firm up such a grand alliance, Banerjee is set to play a key role in pushing it.

Old ties

It is easy for Banerjee to do business with the Congress as she was a member of the grand old party before she branched out on her own when she formed the Trinamool Congress in 1997.

Moreover, she enjoys good rapport with Sonia Gandhi. However, the Trinamool chief will find it difficult, if not impossible, to be seen in the company of the Left parties given her longstanding bitter political rivalry with the communists. However, both sides may be forced to set aside their differences as their political survival is at stake.

The Congress and the communists are no longer the dreaded political enemies of the Trinamool chief – the two parties have been virtually decimated in West Bengal. Instead, Banerjee has to contend with the rise and rise of the BJP, which appeared an impossibility in West Bengal till recently.

Though the Trinamool chief was a member of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, Banerjee is now locked in direct confrontation with the saffron party, which has made deep inroads in West Bengal and has emerged as the chief challenger for the Trinamool Congress.

New threat

Banerjee is no stranger to fighting political battles and street fights. It was her persistence that eventually led to the fall of the well-entrenched 30-year-old Left Front government in West Bengal.

But the nature of politics unleashed by the BJP has unnerved the Trinamool chief. In a state where the communists had convinced the electorate that “religion was the opium of the masses”, and pitched their political narrative on the Marxist philosophy of a class struggle, religion has reared its head with a vengeance. Despite her decades-long battle with the Left Front, Banerjee chose to follow in its footsteps after coming to power. Not only did she usurp the Left cadres, she also hijacked its political philosophy. It was often said that the Trinamool chief had “outdone the Left” with regard to her economic policies and her pro-poor image, supplementing this effort with a strong pro-minority tilt.

Holding a sword, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh led a Ram Navmi procession in Kharagpur, West Bengal, last month. (Photo credit: IANS)
Holding a sword, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh led a Ram Navmi procession in Kharagpur, West Bengal, last month. (Photo credit: IANS)

The BJP has used its Hindutva plank and what it describes as Banerjee’s appeasement of minorities to make an entry into West Bengal. And it has clearly struck a chord in the state. It is commonplace today to hear cries of “Jai Shri Ram” as you stroll down the newly-developed riverfront in Kolkata. The anger and violence directed against Muslims in other states, also finds an echo here.

Strolling down the busy streets outside Kolkata’s New Market recently, this writer saw a young man driving his scooter at breakneck speed, shouting, “Hato...rasta do. Yeh India hai, Pakistan nahin hai [Get out of the way. This is India, not Pakistan]”.

His aggression and choice of words was endorsed by Shyam Mandal, a vendor. “It is a fact that this city has been converted into a mini Pakistan,” he remarked. While avoiding any reference to Banerjee’s appeasement of minorities, he added: “The Muslims here are a law unto themselves…even the police cannot say anything to them. All the Hindus driving scooters wear helmets but Muslims refuse to do so…they insist on wearing their skull caps.”

BJP’s Hindutva agenda

Realising that there is immense scope for Hindu consolidation due to simmering anger against the chief minister’s perceived preferential treatment of minorities, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to push its Hindutva agenda here. It recently organised an armed procession to celebrate Ram Navmi and is also invoking the goddesses Saraswati and Durga to woo the Hindu majority in West Bengal. At the same time, the BJP’s state unit uses every opportunity to remind the people about how they are not being allowed to practice their faith in their own country.

Having fought the Leftists on their own ground, the Trinamool chief is struggling to counter the BJP’s brand of politics. Today, it is the BJP which is setting the agenda while Banerjee is busy responding to it. The Trinamool Congress countered the Ram Navmi processions organised by the BJP with Hanuman Jayanti yatras. Finding herself on unknown territory, Banerjee is making strenuous efforts to highlight that she is a true believer of Hinduism, which is distinct from the BJP’s hardline Hindutva. At public events, Banerjee has also taken to invoking Durga and reciting shlokas.

It is clear that with the BJP whipping up religious fervour, the West Bengal chief minister faces a familiar dilemma: how does she ensure that she does not alienate Hindus without abandoning the minorities.

While Banerjee is still figuring out a coherent political strategy to counter the BJP, she is not averse to using the state machinery and her party cadres to take on the saffron party. The violence witnessed in the recent municipal elections in the state is a clear pointer to how this confrontation is going to play out in the coming months.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BY 

London then and now – As experienced by Indians

While much has changed, the timeless quality of the city endures.

Sam Valadi on Flickr

“I found the spirit of the city matching the Bombay spirit. Like Bombay, the city never sleeps and there was no particular time when you couldn’t wander about the town freely and enjoy the local atmosphere”, says CV Manian, a PhD student in Manchester in the ‘80s, who made a trip to London often. London as a city has a timeless quality. The seamless blend of period architecture and steel skyscrapers acts as the metaphor for a city where much has changed, but a lot hasn’t.

The famed Brit ‘stiff upper lip, for example, finds ample validation from those who visited London decades ago. “The people were minding their business, but never showed indifference to a foreigner. They were private in their own way and kept to themselves.” Manian recollects. Aditya Dash remembers an enduring anecdote from his grandmother’s visit to London. “There is the famous family story where she was held up at Heathrow airport. She was carrying zarda (or something like that) for my grandfather and customs wanted to figure out if it was contraband or not.”

However, the city always housed contrasting cultures. During the ‘Swinging ‘60s’ - seen as a precursor to the hippie movement - Shyla Puri’s family had just migrated to London. Her grandfather still remembers the simmering anti-war, pro-peace sentiment. He himself got involved with the hippie movement in small ways. “He would often talk with the youth about what it means to be happy and how you could achieve peace. He wouldn’t go all out, but he would join in on peace parades and attend public talks. Everything was ‘groovy’ he says,” Shyla shares.

‘Groovy’ quite accurately describes the decade that boosted music, art and fashion in a city which was till then known for its post-World-War austerities. S Mohan, a young trainee in London in the ‘60s, reminisces, “The rage was The Beatles of course, and those were also the days of Harry Belafonte and Ella Fitzgerald.” The likes of The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd were inspiring a cultural revolution in the city. Shyla’s grandfather even remembers London turning punk in the ‘80s, “People walking around with leather jackets, bright-colored hair, mohawks…It was something he would marvel at but did not join in,” Shyla says.

But Shyla, a second-generation Londoner, did join in in the revival of the punk culture in the 21st century. Her Instagram picture of a poster at the AfroPunk Fest 2016 best represents her London, she emphatically insists. The AfroPunk movement is trying to make the Punk culture more racially inclusive and diverse. “My London is multicultural, with an abundance of accents. It’s open, it’s alive,” Shyla says. The tolerance and openness of London is best showcased in the famous Christmas lights at Carnaby Street, a street that has always been popular among members of London’s alternate cultures.

Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)
Christmas lights at Carnaby Street (Source: Roger Green on Wikimedia Commons)

“London is always buzzing with activity. There are always free talks, poetry slams and festivals. A lot of museums are free. London culture, London art, London creativity are kept alive this way. And of course, with the smartphones navigating is easy,” Shyla adds. And she’s onto something. Manian similarly describes his ‘80s rendezvous with London’s culture, “The art museums and places of interest were very illustrative and helpful. I could tour around the place with a road map and the Tube was very convenient.” Mohan, with his wife, too made the most of London’s cultural offerings. “We went to see ‘Swan Lake’ at the Royal Opera House and ‘The Mousetrap’ by Agatha Christie. As an overseas graduate apprentice, I also had the pleasure to visit the House of Lords and take tea on the terrace.”

For the casual stroller along London’s streets today, the city would indeed look quite different from what it would’ve to their grandparents. Soho - once a poor suburb known for its crime and sex industry - is today a fashionable district of upmarket eateries and fashion stores. Most of the big British high street brands have been replaced by large international stores and the London skyline too has changed, with The Shard being the latest and the most impressive addition. In fact, Shyla is quite positive that her grandfather would not recognise most of the city anymore.

Shyla, though, isn’t complaining. She assures that alternate cultures are very much alive in the city. “I’ve seen some underground LGBT clubs, drag clubs, comedy clubs, after midnight dance-offs and empty-warehouse-converted parties. There’s a space for everybody.” London’s cosmopolitan nature remains a huge point of attraction for Indian visitors even today. Aditya is especially impressed by the culinary diversity of London and swears that, “some of the best chicken tikka rolls I have had in my life were in London.” “An array of accents flood the streets. These are the people who make London...LONDON,” says Shyla.

It’s clear that London has changed a lot, but not really all that much. Another aspect of Indians’ London experience that has remained consistent over the past decades is the connectivity of British Airways. With a presence in India for over 90 years, British Airways has been helping generations of Indians discover ‘their London’, just like in this video.

Play

For more information on special offers on flights to London and other destinations in the UK, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.