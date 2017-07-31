Book review

Hardly any aliens, but alienation aplenty in this graphic novel on love and loss set in the future

It’s not science fiction, but it’s gripping.

by 
Youtube

Italy 2048. The protagonist is a 50-something psychiatrist. What else will you find in this graphic novel? Alien visitations, telepathy, broken marriage, a lot of emotion and love. Drawn in charcoal and Indian ink, Manuele Fior’s The Interview is an atmospheric work that does not use the confines of a storyboard to talk about the significance of moments.

Fior sets the narrative in the near future to allow himself the luxury of using familiar objects such as human driver-driven fossil fuel cars, Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture, Armani perfume and so on. The Italian cartoonist imports the future into his graphic tale by using some subtle touches such as paintings on the wall that change when tapped or “teledriven” taxis. There is also no effort on Fior’s part to force the sci-fi credentials of the graphic novel on the reader.

Hide and seek

As with many soft sci-fi narratives, The Interview is a tale whose preoccupation is with human relationships and not the hard-edged history of the future kind of narrative. Alien communication notwithstanding, it takes a while before one actually realises that this is indeed a sci-fi comic book. The future grows on you.

Even Raniero, the middle-aged consultant protagonist, is shown not to care much for the technology-driven society that forms the backdrop of the story. The psychiatrist is one of the last few of his generation who still are hanging on to the coattails of 20th century sensibilities. When Raneiro comes across the mysterious triangles in the sky, his preoccupations with the things past do not allow him label this as an alien encounter – he accounts for it as hallucination. But for the last 25-odd pages, the reader is made to take part in a game of past-future hide and seek.

After the introduction of Dora – a young patient suffering from the same hallucinations after seeing the same glowing triangles – who is asked by her parents to see Raniero, the past-future game intensifies. Young and attractive Dora with her affinity for the “new convention”, which Fior describes as “emotional and sexual non-exclusivity” presents a choice to Raneiro who is smarting from his recent estrangement from his wife. It seems Fior is pitching the psychiatrist’s wife Nadia as the past against Dora as the future. The play creates many beautiful moments in the work. The narrative moves at a leisurely pace and a few why-did-it-happen kind of questions remain.

Missing pieces

In fact, despite having a regular panel-driven structure, one must add that Fior does not use frames for panels but uses the negative space effectively. The narrative does not have that sequential rigidity to it. There are loose ends and characters whose presence in the narrative is not fully understood. Readers who look for “reasons” for people, places, actions and encounters in the story may find things missing. Fior is more intent on building up the moments than in creating a definite sequential flow. The intention is not to tell a story but to have a few situations that together create magic. It is a difficult choice to make in comics, but the Italian cartoonist pulls it off with some degree of ease. The text plays a big role in holding the narrative together and Jamie Richards’s translation does not betray the original. And the visuals take it to another level.

From "The Interview".
From "The Interview".

The visuals – black-and-white, with several shades of grey – are stunning. Smudged charcoal, opaque blacks and stark whites create a feast for the eyes. Even if one doesn’t care much for the text, the visuals alone can carry the loosely structured narrative forward. Fior is a consummate artist.

His last book available in English, 5,000 km per second, has a brilliant display of watercolours, but in The Interview, the moody, brooding setting deserved something special. The choice of medium reminds us of the black-and-white Italian films of the 1950s and 1960s.

In a 2014 interview with The Comics Journal, Fior said he wanted to create visuals that would remind him of “the films of Michelangelo Antonioni in the ’50’s, like, La Notte, L’Eclisse, and L’Avventura.” Some of the panels have a photograph-like feel to it and it is ironic that a narrative set in the future is drawn in a style that evokes sepia tinted nostalgia. The rendering of landscapes and the city in exquisite architectural detail (Fior is a trained architect) add to the attraction of the work.

Dark as black

Fior took a bold step while drawing the intimate scenes between Dora and Raneiro – he has two pages with seven panels completely black. Strangely, one does not find these pages jarring but they help build the beautiful intimate moment. One can speculate that Raneiro lost his attachment to the past in the darkness of his bedroom with Dora. Whatever be the reason, those two pages serve as a break and give the narrative a new trajectory.

The biggest surprise in the graphic novel is stored in the epilogue, which is also titled The Interview. Fior ties up several of the loose ends in the story in this part and leaves the reader to speculate. He also leaves the door ajar for another Dora story. The epilogue serves another important purpose: it settles the game in favour of the future.

This is not the usual sci-fi fan’s classic, but it is a brilliant story of love and loss set in the future. Do not look for aliens in it as there are none, but alienation is there aplenty.

The Interview, Manuele Fior, translated by Jamie Richards, Fantagraphics Books.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.