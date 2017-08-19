Indo-China tension

With the Doklam standoff in its third week, India looks beyond the wait-and-watch approach

The longer the staring match between Indian and Chinese troops continues, experts say, the bigger the danger of something going out of hand.

by 
Prakash Singh/ AFP

Indian and Chinese soldiers have been caught in a staring match in what, according to New Delhi, is Bhutanese territory for more than two months now. Initial commentary from analysts in India was cautiously optimistic, applauding New Delhi’s resolve in standing up to Chinese attempts to change the status quo in the disputed tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan. Amid a stream of belligerent remarks from China and its state media as well as a troubling skirmish involving soldiers pelting each other with stones in Kashmir, observers now seem to be a bit more jittery about the dangers that come with a prolonged standofff between nuclear-armed neighbours.

The most recent incident was a scuffle between Chinese and Indian soldiers in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday, with an unidentified official telling the Times of India that personnel on both sides sustained injuries as a result of the stone pelting. Senior army officials from both countries reportedly held a flag meeting following the incident, though there has been no official comment on the matter – beyond India acknowledging that there had been an incident – and some suggest that the flag meet too was inconclusive. Meanwhile, there has been a steady stream of critical commentary from Chinese officials and state media, including most recently a propaganda video that used racist visuals to mock Indians.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, when Indian soldiers moved into disputed Bhutanese territory in the Doklam plateau to prevent the Chinese from changing the status quo, response from Indian observers was mostly positive. The broad belief was that India had to send a message to Beijing, which has been flexing its muscles across its borders. “China is going to lose face, since it has made its threats publicly,” a general anonymously told Business Standard. “And India is going to come out looking like a credible and reliable partner for Bhutan.”

India’s endgame?

Many still believe that to be the case, with some conventional wisdom presuming China would want to resolve the issue peacefully before the BRICS meeting in early September, or ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s Congress expected in November. However, the Ladakh stone-pelting incident, and the consistently provocative comments from the foreign ministry in Beijing, are prompting some to ask whether “wait and watch” is enough of a policy.

“What’s Modi’s endgame? Does the Prime Minister even have one?” asks columnist Mihir S Sharma. “Or are we in the sort of position where we’re just sitting around and hoping that nothing bad will happen, and that the Chinese will eventually get bored and stop complaining?”

Rajesh Rajagopalan, a security analyst and professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, says India cannot presume that the threats coming from Beijing, as well as the heated rhetoric being pushed out by state media cannot be ignored.

“The 1962 war provides a worrying parallel. One of the primary failures of Indian policy then was the conviction that China would not resort to war despite the fact that Indian and Chinese military forces were confronting each other,” writes Rajagopalan.

New Delhi’s moves

There are indications that India is doing more than just waiting for Beijing to blink and come back to the drawing board. Currently, India’s demand is for both sides troops to withdraw a certain distance together, after which talks can happen. China insists that India should asks its troops to go back first, since in its eyes, they are on Chinese territory. Even as this seemingly intractable situation has persisted, India has been working the diplomatic channels with other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke to each other on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, and resolved to “enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region” by moving to a 2+2 dialogue format that will see the External Affairs Minister and Defence Ministry regularly meeting America’s Secretaries of State and Defence. The other country India has this arrangement with is Japan, said on Thursday that it supports India’s position that “all parties involved do not resort to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force.”

Neither of those developments were received well by Beijing. Meanwhile, especially after the stone-pelting skirmish in Ladakh, international media have started covering the stand-off, in terms that suggest it might be the spark that turns into a regional war. More international scrutiny might convince both countries to be more careful or make them more defensive about their international images.

On Friday, India’s external affairs ministry insisted it would continue to engage with China, but also mentioned that it had not received hydrological data from Beijing on the Brahmaputra river, which New Delhi uses in its flood planning every year. Meanwhile, India appears to be tightening regulatory rules in a manner that China might see as being directly aimed at its companies. The longer the standoff continues without much in the way of resolution, the more likely it is for the screws to be tightened on either side.

“None of this is to suggest that a Chinese attack is inevitable. But prudence dictates that Indian security managers must assume it is instead of comforting themselves with various reasons why it might not be,” writes Rajagopalan in his piece. “India can hope that diplomacy and deterrence can together hold China, but also recognise that this is far from certain. India cannot afford magical thinking when it comes to a confrontation with China.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Hans Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.