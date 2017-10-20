Higher Education

‘Psychology syllabus must be tweaked for Indian context’: UGC panel member Girishwar Misra

An interview with a member of the expert committee that framed the model syllabus that the University Grants Commission wants universities to adopt.

Girishwar Misra

On October 5, India’s higher education regulator, the University Grants Commission, wrote to all universities requesting them to peruse and adopt a “model syllabi for psychology” developed by an expert committee.

It promptly invited complaints of overreach from teachers. Most argued that universities already have departments that are perfectly competent to frame their own syllabi and that a homogenised curriculum is not desirable.

Others feared the change would introduce writings by right-wing ideologues to university classrooms.

In the letter, the University Grants Commission had described the existing syllabi as “neither keeping pace with the recent developments in the discipline nor fulfilling the societal needs”. They are “not rooted in the national ethos”, it said. The syllabi in question were not available on the commission’s website.

The controversy has distressed at least Girishwar Misra, vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University in Wardha, Maharashtra. Formerly of Delhi University’s Department of Psychology, Misra was a member of the expert committee that wrote the new model syllabus.

“This revision is a step in the direction of creating a synergy between Indian social reality and current disciplinary developments,” he said. “Universities have the freedom to consult it and use as per their need. That has been the past practice and that will continue.”

Misra spoke to Scroll.in about how the model syllabus was developed, why a revision was thought necessary and Indian psychology in general. Edited excerpts:

Why was a revision undertaken and who was involved?
Restructuring of the curriculum is a continuous process and each university is supposed to undertake this exercise. However, very few universities and teaching departments were doing it systematically. In order to update the courses, the University Grants Commission entrusted the task of course revision to a committee of subject experts for each discipline. For psychology, the first such attempt was completed in 2001. A similar effort was initiated again around 2015. A committee of about 10-15 scholars from all over India was formed, chaired by Dr BN Gangadhar of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bangalore.

The revision is within the general framework followed by the universities. The overall structure of the programme was analysed and keeping the developments in the discipline in mind, the model framework was developed. Next, papers were identified and content developed [for each] on the basis of consultations. Efforts were made to get inputs from the faculty. The Bachelor, Master’s, MPhil and PhD courses were drafted, debated and finalised.

The UGC’s letter said existing programmes are not “fulfilling societal needs” and are “not rooted in the national ethos”. Can you explain what those observations meant?
There are vast differences in existing psychology courses across universities as regards the coverage of issues, content, cultural sensibility as well as societal relevance. The need to revamp is felt by most teachers and practitioners.

The social science disciplines, including psychology, were introduced in India as a Euro-American import. The theories, issues and problems were borrowed from a different context.

Most prevailing courses help to learn more about the cultural practices, norms and nuances of the western world.

But human conduct has cultural roots. Our notion of marriage, for instance, is very different from the American one. My own work has been dedicated to understanding poverty and deprivation. In our [the Indian] context, these are connected to social structures such as caste and the rural-urban divide, access to opportunities is distributed differently, and caste and class associations are differently configured.

The reality experienced in [our] society is mapped with the help of alien concepts because the western world has been the reference point. In addition to being misleading, this has resulted in emulation, loss of creativity and poor contribution to the growth of knowledge. The dialogue with society and culture, which is a must, is missing.

Over the years, the need to bring the cultural context to the centre has been repeatedly emphasised in academic discourse. The result [of the revision] has been offering courses in cross cultural psychology, cultural psychology and indigenous psychology. There is an emphasis on the use of Indian material and culturally-contextualised learning.

Where else has there been such a shift?
Several international academic movements have started towards indigenisation of the discipline. There is growing scholarship focusing on culture-specific disciplinary developments. Indian psychology, rooted in the Indian knowledge system and cultural practices, is one example.

Japan, China, South Korea – each has its own notions of self, society and family and scholarship based on them. Philippines saw a movement to establish indigenous theories and practices. Even many Canadian psychologists do not accept American theories.

The International Association for Cross-Cultural Psychology was founded in the early 1970s. There is also an Asian Association of Indigenous and Cultural Psychology [which started in 2010] but the first book on the subject came out in the 1990’s. I had written a paper on it in the American Psychologist in 1996.

The debates over these issues form a genuine academic concern. The westernisation and Americanisation of social science is a common issue faced by most disciplines. The recent report on social science research in India edited by Professor Sukahdeo Thorat, former chairman of the Indian Council of Social Science Research and published by Oxford University Press, offers insight into the existing scenario. The ICSSR has already published surveys of research in psychology which document the progress made.

What was your reaction to criticism the UGC’s letter elicited?
There is resistance to change among academics too. Dozens of seminars and symposia are conducted every year to address these issues and several volumes critiquing the situation have been written. The last UGC model course developed in 2001 was a step in the direction of creating a balance in the curriculum.

The current revision is a similar step, which incorporates the contemporary developments in the discipline and broadens the scope for learning and teaching the discipline with the goal of creating cultural and social sensibility. Culture is considered not just in politics but in academics too.

The changes are certainly not revolutionary. They respect the plurality of psychological knowledge traditions. The resulting structure is in tune of international scenario in the discipline.

Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.