Through the Looking-Glass

The Readers’ Editor writes: Scroll.in must ensure reports critical of the government are rigorous

The media must question the government at all levels. But since the Modi regime swept into office, it seems to have lost its voice.

by 
Reuters

A complaint that some readers of Scroll.in occasionally make is that the publication is anti-Narendra Modi government. Most recently on October 8, a couple of readers accused Scroll.in of consistently going overboard in its criticism of the government. One said there was a need for “constructive criticism” alongside “healthy praise”, and the other said there was a focus only on criticism without highlighting any of the government’s achievements.

I am not surprised that there is such a view. I say that not because I think Scroll.in has gone overboard in its criticism but because these days, any criticism of the government anywhere in the media stands out because there is so little of it.

Since 2014, ever since the Modi government swept into office, the media as a whole seems to have lost its voice. Newspapers (in English and the Indian languages), magazines and television have all forgotten that they are supposed to be part of an independent institution that speaks truth to power. Social media has, of course, been dominated by supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trolls among them do not allow any discussion. (The situation has changed a bit in recent months though.)

The reasons for this loss of independence are somewhat puzzling. There has been no formal censorship as during the Emergency of 1975-1977, so there was no formal pressure on the media to bend before the government. Yet, a media that was so forceful in its criticism of the United Progressive Alliance government, its prime minister, Manmohan Singh, and the Congress went into a slumber immediately after the 2014 parliamentary elections.

In awe of the government

It was not a brief honeymoon period for the government that saw the media go all quiet. It seemed like a traditional marriage of inequality between the government and the media: the government showed no respect for the media, but the media chose to be permanently in awe of the government.

So we are now in a situation where television news channels are more interested in demolishing the Opposition than in holding the government accountable and newspapers have lost their sense of proportion in swallowing what the government says. There certainly are exceptions. A small band of journalists and a few small publications working in towns as well as in the cities have not been afraid of showing us what journalism is supposed to be. Gauri Lankesh spoke truth to power and she was made to suffer the most extreme of consequences.

However, the large print and television empires that have more clout and, therefore, cannot be pushed aside easily seem to retreat very easily. It would seem that fear of the state flexing its muscles and concern about loss of advertising revenue is enough to make them forget their journalism.

The situation is slightly better online where the publications unlike print do not carry any baggage and unlike television are more conscious of journalistic proprieties. This is where digital news publications like Scroll.in and The Wire stand apart.

A duty to question

The media does have many roles to perform. These include dissemination of information, educating its audiences and even offering entertainment. But in a democracy, its core agenda is that of a watchdog. It is supposed to be the “Fourth Estate”, standing apart from the three estates of the legislature, executive and judiciary.

The media’s main role is to be an adversary. It has to question the government at all levels, pick holes and find fault. Its job is not to offer praise, even occasionally. A media that is conscious of its responsibilities must be a thorn in the flesh of the state.

We are far from being in that situation. So when a few publications do stand up and raise their voices, we must welcome them rather than complain that they are not balancing their criticism with praise. There is uncritical praise aplenty in the media. There is more to come as the government works overtime to influence public opinion through planted op-eds, and through private consultancies to influence opinion on social media in one direction – as this article on, you guessed right, Scroll.in pointed out two weeks ago.

Since on one side we are being bombarded by official handouts and articles planted by the government and on the other we have a studied silence, the few brave media outlets who are full-throated in their criticism need the support of their readers.

Responsible criticism

This does not mean that anything goes, or that any article that criticises the government automatically qualifies for publication. The standards of accuracy and verification that generally apply are equally, if not more, applicable to critical reporting. (It is a different matter that the many stories on television that stir up hate and abuse would fail to meet even the weakest of journalistic standards.)

It is a difficult time world-wide for journalism. In the West, newspapers were first hit by falling advertisements and then a decline in readership. Later, with the birth of “citizen journalism” and the arrival of social media, traditional journalism seemed to lose all legitimacy in the eyes of the old audiences. To make matters worse, Facebook and Google have eaten up most of the advertising revenue and are now offering news as well. And we have United States President Donald Trump who has the same contempt for the media that the government of India currently has.

The one important difference is that while the media in the United States gave Trump a free pass during the 2016 presidential elections, they now go at him hammer and tongs every day. This is very, very different from India, where the media is now the meekest of lambs.

So, when a publication like Scroll.in chooses to criticise the government, we should be somewhat relieved that, yes, there are still institutions that have not forgotten what journalists are supposed to do – even if they are abused on social media, and even by ministerial members of the government, as presstitutes. More power to their critical reporting and analysis. And there is no need, I would say, for any attempt at balance with a showering of praise on the government.

However, Scroll.in has not forgotten its other functions of disseminating information and educating its readers. While it did recently run a four-part series on how the government’s pilot experiments ahead of a nation-wide reform of the fertiliser subsidy regime have failed, it has also published an article that favourably reports on an experiment by the government of Madhya Pradesh (under the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party) to radically recast the agricultural procurement regime.

So I would say that Scroll.in needs to continue what it is doing. All that it has to do is to ensure that its reporting – especially the critical pieces – adhere to rigorous standards and the opinion pieces too do not take short-cuts in expressing a point of view.

Readers can contact the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.