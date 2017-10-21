publishing trends

Memo to writers: Publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair are looking for books from India

A editor and literary agent’s ringside view of publishing trends on view at the 2017 edition.

by 
Neelini Sarkar

The Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place every October, is one of the biggest international fairs for all those in the business of books. For the uninitiated, it isn’t a fair for book lovers to browse through and pick up the latest bestseller – it’s an opportunity for publishers to discover what their next bestseller might be. Spread over a week, with the last two days open to the public too, the fair is vast and buzzing. This year saw as many as 286,000 visitors, and I was one of them.

I’ve been to the fair a number of times, when I worked for a multinational publishing house. This year was my first time attending as the international rights representative of an Indian literary agency, and it was interesting to see the difference.

First of all, navigating the fair when you are by yourself and on your feet all day is exhausting, to say the least. As I trudged along in my unfashionable but comfortable sneakers sipping from my €-3 bottle of mineral water (because god forbid the price of food and drinks should be subsidised inside the fair), I found myself enviously eyeing those bright and beautiful stands with couches and refreshments. And some of the stands were indeed beautiful.

HarperCollins, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary, had displayed old editions of its books around its stand, while the children’s publishing pavilions were filled with colourful posters of their biggest brands. Not to mention hall 4, home to art and prints, where a stroll down any aisle would show you the most gorgeous calendars, maps, posters, diaries, et al.

From India, the National Book Trust had a lovely stall with the rest of the international publishers, with their books displayed, while the bigger Indian and multinational publishers had their place within their larger group. A number of independent Indian publishers chose not to attend the fair at all, preferring to focus on the local Indian market instead – an indication that the Indian book market is flourishing and holding its own.

“We want India”

All around me were people talking about writing, about stories, and how they could make books happen. I heard that Cher’s and Robert Daltrey’s memoirs had just been sold for whopping sums and although my own list of books was nowhere near as exciting, I found, to my pleasure, that foreign publishers were very enthusiastic about Indian literature. Many of those I met hadn’t yet published an Indian book but were keen to begin, they all wanted to be more international, and the Western markets seem to be ready for foreign books that are not by the usual already-famous names. Diversity is the need of the day, as star agent Andrew Wylie mentioned in his key-note speech at the fair opening.

News of Pan Macmillan’s global acquisition of a children’s fantasy novel by a young African writer was splashed across the Bookseller the next day, the fact that the protagonist was black somehow more interesting than the story itself. And Arundhati Roy’s latest had certainly left a positive mark as the “big India novel”. In fact, one European publisher refused to consider one of my literary/political novels because they were already publishing Ministry and felt they couldn’t manage another so soon. Undoubtedly, the Indian market is important to the western world, especially to the UK.

As a general rule, foreign publishers with offices in India will not consider an India-centric book if they don’t have Indian rights included. Smaller publishers too, are likely to reject an Indian book that they otherwise love and would have published if Indian distribution is closed to them. India is clearly a market the West no longer ignores.

Breaking through

I have found it tough, I must admit, to establish contact with new editors. While those who already knew me were happy to be in touch again, others, who had not heard of our agency, were far less receptive. I realised what a difference a brand makes, and how hard it is for those who are starting out. There were a few who responded kindly enough but already had their schedules filled (four months before the fair!) while many ignored my requests entirely.

I found it particularly difficult to get in touch with European publishers, and realised I would achieve nothing unless I worked with a sub-agent in these countries, who would make submissions on my behalf. On the positive side, I also met an editor who spent our meeting telling me what he was looking for – it wasn’t a meeting where he was buying or selling anything, it was simply to share information with a new agent. Another publishing director gave me the email IDs of all the others in his team, while another couldn’t buy anything from me but was happy to have a chat. Every single person I met was friendly, gracious and interested.

It is perhaps impossible to go to the fair as a total nobody and achieve anything simply by networking. Unless you push your way into all the drinks receptions, I suppose, or brandish your card at the person standing behind you in the loo queue. What I mean is, you need to already be holding onto a link in the publishing chain if you want to be successful. The fair is so huge and busy that people only want to meet those they already know or those they know of through other people, they won’t waste their half-hour slot on you unless they think it’s going to be useful to them.

I remember running into this man who had designed and printed a gorgeous photographic book on the Ukraine landscape. He spent his time at the fair walking around from stand to stand trying to get someone to look at it. I admired his resilience and passion but I wonder how useful his efforts were. The way things work in the western publishing world, you need an agent to sell your book for you.

The sanctum sanctorum

Which brings me to the revered Literary Agents and Scouts Centre. An entire floor dedicated to scouts and literary agents, you need a “pass” to enter the four cardboard walls of this exclusive haven. This pass is given to you at the reception after you tell them which agent or scout you are there to meet. Once you have the pass you can walk in and out freely for the next three days, and after all these Frankfurts I am still not sure of the purpose of this pretence at exclusivity.

Inside the centre, you will find rows of tables with fast and serious meetings one after the other, and a buzz that seems to say, this is where the serious business happens, that this is not a venue for socialising but one that’s about hard-core buying and selling.

The Fair, I believe, is both – it’s buying and selling content, and it’s also networking and partying and having fun with colleagues and friends. It is about celebrating books and remembering that no matter what they say about people reading less and books not selling, we are in an industry that is thriving, and where, most importantly, we love what we do.

Neelini Sarkar is an editor and sells international rights for Writers Side Literary Agency.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content BY 

    Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

    Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

    TLLLF

    Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

    In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

    According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

    Attitudinal barriers

    In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

    Lack of healthcare services

    The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

    Economic burden

    The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

    After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

    APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

    Participants of the program.
    Participants of the program.

    When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

    We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

    — A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

    In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

    To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

    Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
    Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

    In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.