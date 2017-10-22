women unsafe

#ExposeYourPig: How French women took #MeToo campaign a step further

They are naming names rather than just sharing their experience of abuse or discrimination.

by 
A woman at a protest against sexual harassment in Paris. | AFP

French women have taken to social media to share tales of sexual harassment, outstripping the #MeToo campaign with a name-and-shame hashtag #BalanceTonPorc, or “expose your pig”.

The initiative, launched by a French journalist who lives in New York, follows the #MeToo campaign, where tens of thousands of women have taken to Twitter and Facebook to recount experiences of being verbally abused, groped, molested and raped by bosses, teachers and family.

The French women have gone further, with some naming names rather than just sharing their experience of abuse or discrimination.

Among the posts were allegations of sexual abuse, rape threats, and of filming up women’s skirts. “A photographer told me ‘we could do the photos, or we could just have sex’,” wrote one woman who called herself Audrey Merveille.

“One bouncer rescued me from a guy in a nightclub, only to then say he deserved a kiss for his trouble,” said another, who called herself Nathalie Marchak.

Marlène Schiappa, France’s minister of gender equality, applauded the initiative. “Twitter cannot replace legal action but it is a first step for many women,” she said. “Anything that allows women to talk is a good method. I understand that being behind a screen can make it easier to put extremely difficult issues into words.”

The social media campaigns were sparked by public outcry over allegations that movie producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

Earlier this week, Schiappa announced plans for a new law against sexual harassment and violence that would fine men for wolf-whistling and lecherous behavior, among other measures. “There are 220,000 incidents of sexual assault and 84,000 of rape per year [in France],” said Schiappa. “Those numbers have got to come down.”

She said her ministry would embark on a “Tour de France” to consult citizens on proposed provisions to the law.

For some women, the law is long overdue. “I have lived in Paris for five years and been physically assaulted twice, and I have lost count of the number of insults and marriage proposals,” the entrepreneur and prominent feminist Marie Beauchesne said.

Others, however, have criticised the #BalanceTonPorc campaign, which is trending on Twitter in France, denouncing it on social media as focused on revenge and public shaming rather than on legislative progress.

French actress Catherine Deneuve told French magazine Valeurs Actuelles that she found the campaign “disgusting”, adding: “Does it contribute anything? Will it solve the problem?”

This article first appeared on Thomson Reuters Foundation News.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.