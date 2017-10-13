Love Jihad

Supreme Court wants to hear Hadiya but allows her forcible confinement to be prolonged

The case has attracted widespread attention because Hindutva supporters claim that the Kerala woman is a victim of so-called love jihad.

by 

The Supreme Court on Monday said on Monday that it would question Kerala woman Hadiya in the open court on November 27 about whether her marriage to a Muslim man occured with her consent. In May, the Kerala High Court had annulled the marriage.

Hadiya’s case has attracted nationwide attention because Hindutva activists have claimed that it is a case of so-called love jihad – a campaign waged by Muslim men to woo Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam. Hadiya, who was born Hindu, said she converted to Islam willingly before her marriage. But her father, Ashokan, alleged that her former husband Shafin Jahan was conspiring to take his daughter to Syria to fight for the Islamic State group.

He filed a habeas corpus petition in the Kerala Court. The court eventually annulled Hadiya’s marriage and ordered her to return to her parents’s home under police guard.

But on October 3, the Supreme Court wondered how a High Court could annul a marriage using its special powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, which was framed to help the court protect fundamental rights. The annulment of a marriage requires a civil trial.

On Monday, Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra made it clear that the court would decide on the matter only after hearing Hadiya in person. The bench dismissed her father’s plea to conduct the proceedings in camera and ordered him to produce his daughter at 3 pm on November 27.

‘Pattern of indoctrination’

In the course of Monday’s proceedings, Misra asked the lawyers appearing for Ashokan and the National Investigation Agency if there was any legal bar to an adult woman in falling in love with a criminal. The NIA had been brought into the picture by a bench headed by former Chief Justice JS Khehar on August 24, when it asked the agency to investigate whether there was a larger trend of religious indoctrination in Kerala. After Misra as chief justice took over, the court’s position changed. The new chief justice even asked if there was any scope in law for the Supreme Court to move beyond the proceedings in the High Court and order an NIA probe, which was mentioned neither in the petition moved by Hadiya’s husband Jahan nor in the High Court order.

On Monday, the lawyers for the NIA and Ashokan argued that there is material relating “to a pattern of indoctrination” and that the choice of the individual in question “should not be treated as absolute for guiding the jurisdictional spectrum of habeas corpus”. The court refused to accept this. It said it would hear Hadiya in person to determine her position. The court had said on October 9 that consent was the most important determinate factor in the case.

Despite the positive signals in Monday’s proceedings, the fact remains that Hadiya will continue to be under forcible confinement at her father’s home. The Supreme Court in its Monday order did not elaborate on why this should continue and extended the police protection given to Hadiya and her family till the next hearing.

Last week, Rahul Eswar, an activist in Kerala who met Hadiya at her father’s home, released a video of the conversation he had with her. In the edited video, Hadiya said her father was threatening her life. She claimed he was physically assaulting them.

She said:

“You have to get me out. I am sure I will be killed tomorrow or the day after. My father is getting angry, I know. When I walk, he is pushing me and kicking me. If my head or any body part hits somewhere and I die….” 

Eswar said he had not released the entire video because it could cause communal tensions. But whatever was released made one this crystal clear: Hadiya is not living in her father’s house voluntarily.

As a result, it is not clear why the Supreme Court has extended her stay in Ashokan’s home in Kotayam until November 27. Essentially, the court has allowed Hadiya’s liberty to be curtailed for another 28 days despite the fear that she could be put under undue pressure to take her father’s side.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.