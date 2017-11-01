cyber security

As fake website scams abound, a government registry for Indian internet domains may be in the works

There have been several instances of fake government websites offering jobs and cheating people in recent years.

In 2006, the government approved the Common Services Centres scheme to promote e-governance. The Common Services Centres provide high quality and cost-effective video, voice and data content and services in the areas of agriculture, health, education and training, banking and insurance among others in rural and remote areas of the country.

In 2015, the scheme was made an integral part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India campaign. And soon, CSC 2.0 was launched, expanding the programme’s outreach to all 2.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country.

The links provided in this website (screenshot below) give all the necessary information about the scheme. The only problem is that this is a fake website that is currently under scrutiny, said a cyber security consultant working with the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team.

This, on the other hand, is the homepage of the original website.

Fake websites and job scams

For years, such fake websites have been used to scam and cheat people out of lakhs of rupees, mostly on the pretext of getting them government jobs. One of the first such cases to come to light was the Railway Recruitment Board Scam unveiled by the Uttar Pradesh Police in October 2014, according to the cyber security consultant, who did not want to be identified. He said the people behind the scam created a fake railway website, www.irrbpl.org, replicating and even hyperlinking the genuine one, www.rrbbpl.nic.in. The fake website invited applications for job vacancies in the Indian Railways and cheated around 10,000 candidates by charging them registration and processing fees.

In January 2015, the Delhi Police busted another scam that had baffled the government. A Kolkata-based person was arrested for cheating people from across the country out of lakhs of rupees through a fake website, www.pmay-gov.in, of the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (a village development scheme), a senior Delhi Police official said. The cyber security consultant said the success of the scam was attributed to the presence of the term gov in the web address, adding, “This later turned into a popular scam trick, followed in several scams with similar modus operandi.”

Even the fake Common Services Centres website had gov in its domain.

Domain names and cyber security

To understand such scams, it is important to understand the breakdown of an internet domain. Take for example the domain www.google.co.in. Elements in a domain are separated by dots. They can further be classified as domain name (google), sub-domain (www) and domain extensions or top-level domains (.co and .in).

A domain extension such as .gov is restricted to constituents of the Indian government at various levels, right from the Centre and the states and Union territories to districts and sub-districts. The National Informatics Centre is the exclusive registrar for the domain extensions .gov.in. Hence, it can give credibility to any uniform resource locator or URL, senior government officials said.

According to the cyber security expert, “Not every internet user is sufficiently tech savvy to understand the domain trick. Most of them fail to take note of the fact that most scamsters use gov in the domain name [with the help of a hyphen] while it is supposed to be a domain extension [separated by a dot]. And having gov in the domain name does not give any credibility to the website.”

The -gov trick was used in the fake Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana website and many other scams. It is present in the URL of the fake Common Services Centres website too.

“So, it is very important to have a government registry for all domain names generated from India,” the cyber security consultant said.

Currently, a 15-member panel appointed by the government to recommend amendments to the Information Technology Act, 2000 – the country’s primary law dealing with cybercrime – and bring cyber security under its ambit is deliberating on the prospect of a government registry for all domain names generated in India. Other than government officials, the panel consists of bankers and cyber security experts. The proposal for a registry for domain names was tabled at its meeting in October.

“Having a government registry for domains and recording basic details about the individuals procuring those domains can help investigation of crimes to a great extent,” said a member of the panel. “It is a proposal which the panel members are still deliberating on. The process of control on domain names is not supposed to end with the registry. It is also supposed to include scrutiny and periodic verification of domain names in order to regularly identify the dubious ones.”

He recommended close coordination between government agencies, private internet domain registrars and web hosting companies.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.