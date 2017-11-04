Smartphone Country

In just three years, Xiaomi has nearly taken over India’s booming smartphone market

Since its entry into India, Xiaomi has stood out for its unique strategy of selling only via e-commerce.

A seven-year-old Chinese manufacturer is taking over the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

In the last year, Xiaomi’s market share in India has gone from just 6% to 22%, according to Hong Kong-headquartered market intelligence firm Counterpoint Research. That puts its share at par with South Korea’s Samsung, a leader for several years now. And as of September, three of the five most popular smartphones in India are from Xiaomi, Counterpoint said in a report on October 27.

It’s quite a coup considering Xiaomi entered India only in 2014 – Samsung has been around since 1995. The Beijing-based company has invested around $500 million in the Indian subcontinent in the last two years according to Bloomberg and intends to invest a similar amount between the next three and five years.

Data: Counterpoint Research

This stupendous success, analysts reason, is because of a strong supply chain and the company’s ability to sell value for money products in a very price sensitive market. Xiaomi didn’t respond to an emailed questionnaire from Quartz.

Modus operandi

Since its entry into India, Xiaomi has stood out for its unique go-to-market strategy of selling only via e-commerce. It signed an exclusive partnership with e-tailer Flipkart and ran flash sales for new model launches, with the sales typically ending within seconds of opening. For instance, in a flash sale for the Redmi 1S model in September 2014, around 40,000 pieces were sold out in just 4.2 seconds.

This allowed the company to single-mindedly build capabilities around online retail, which now accounts for around 30% of India’s total smartphone sales. Most other brands have struggled with juggling online and offline sales, with many often failing to satisfy either set of customers.

“They’ve [Xiaomi] managed to streamline their supply chain and make sure the demand versus supply gap is not that significant,” Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research, told Quartz.

While around half the phones sold online are Xiaomi phones now, according to Counterpoint Research, the company has, over the past few months, begun pushing sales through brick-and-mortar stores, too. As a result, Xiaomi’s share of total sales in India from offline channels has doubled to 20% in the last year. It has also worked on creating a cult following in India, a move that analysts say helped create strong branding at a time when they weren’t even investing much in conventional advertising.

To increase its offline sales, Xiaomi is opening direct stores called Mi Home, and partnering with big retail chains like Croma, Univercell, Poorvika, and Sangeetha. In smaller cities, the company has launched a “Preferred Partner Programme” where it ties up with multi-brand outlets to put up Xiaomi signage and promote sales of its models. These preferred partners aren’t exclusive.

“They understood that they can’t be available at every nook and corner. So, these partners helped them maintain a buzz and pull in the market,” Jaipal Singh, senior analyst at market research firm IDC India, told Quartz.

Manufacturing push

Unlike other players that import devices, Xiaomi has set up two manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh where it manufactures over 75% of the handsets it sells in India. These units are run in partnership with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

“Xiaomi made the right moves when it comes to supply-chain and localisation,” Pathak of Counterpoint said. “It is not easy to forecast demand and then push out products.” The company is now considering setting up a third unit to meet growing demand.

It also seems to have played the pricing game just right. Xiaomi’s success so far has come almost entirely from the mid-price smartphone segment (between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000), among the fastest-growing in India. All its models in the country fall in that range, or are cheaper, and Xiaomi phones have more features than its rivals’ products.

As a result, three of the five highest selling smartphones in India between July and September were made by Xiaomi, according to Counterpoint Research. The top five smartphone models in India in Q3 2017 were Xiaomi Redmi Note 42, Xiaomi Redmi 43, Xiaomi Redmi 4A4, Samsung Galaxy J25 and Oppo A37.

Maintaining the lead

However, it’s not going to be easy for Xiaomi to hold on to its market share.

For one, its South Korean rival is likely to come out all guns blazing. “Samsung will become aggressive going forward now,” Singh of IDC said. After all, India is a key market for Samsung, which has remained a market leader for years now, while Apple is still making inroads. Between July and September 2017, Samsung maintained its 23% market share in India, but missed capturing the Rs10,000-15,000 segment where Xiaomi managed to cater to most of the demand.

There are others, too, including China’s Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, and Indian firms Micromax, Lava, and Karbonn Mobiles. In all, Indians today have over 150 models of phones to choose from.

So far, Xiaomi has managed to crack the code, but holding on to its spot at the top of the Indian smartphone market will be a different challenge.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.