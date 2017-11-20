These translations of poems by Kunwar Narain (1927-2017) show why he defied slotting into any genre

Kunwar Narain (1927-2017) was considered one of the finest Hindi poets and, naturally, a leading literary figure in India. Widely read since his first book of poems was published in 1956, he blended a modern international sensibility with a thorough grounding in Indian history and thought. His work evolved continuously – from a metaphysical engagement with language to a creative use of history and mythology, and from a visionary sense of beauty to the coarse ironies of socio-political reality. Narain’s poems embody a unique layering of the simple and the complex, with a deep humanism. Widely translated, his honours include the Padma Bhushan, the Jnanpith, and Sahitya Akademi awards.

A Strange Day

I roamed about all day today

and no mishap happened.

I met people all day today

and was slighted nowhere.

I told the truth all day today

and no one took it wrong.

I trusted everyone today

and got swindled nowhere.

And the strangest miracle was

that coming home I found not another

but myself come back there.

Published in No Other Worlds: Selected Poems, Arc Publications.

On the Eighth Floor

On the eighth floor

in this small flat

are a pair of windows

that open outward.

To live incessantly

alone in the flat

at such a height with windows

that open outward

is terrifying.

On both windows, I

have put strong grilles

knowing full well

that on the eighth floor

one will hardly dare

to come in from the outside...

In fact, I am scared from the inside

not from the outside

that, edgy with the world

or bored with my own self,

I myself may not someday

jump out from within.

Published in No Other Worlds: Selected Poems, Arc Publications.

Princes

The game is not over yet.

I will play: but not with them.

Time that runs after butterflies

dazzled by colour

went playing childlike that way

beyond this son of golden tone –

to where other distances, other woods and groves,

to where in a magic fountain of tales

sleep countless princes in stone.

Published in No Other Worlds: Selected Poems, Arc Publications.

With Pablo Neruda

I look intently

at the spot in Warsaw’s Bristol Hotel

which has completely changed now

after fifty years

That hotel then

was the left-over glory

of a devastated city

Sitting on a chair in front of me

that person drinking tea

was it not he perhaps

I go near and hesitantly ask –

“are you not he perhaps

who wants the whole earth

to be a residence for all

where everyone can live

happily, without unease”

Neruda’s face had brightened up

“sit, have tea with me:

what do you do – where do you live”

“I write

I am Indian...”

For a while

he was a million miles away

What was he thinking –

the country of fakirs and philosophers

“Oh, the country of Gandhi”, he said

There was a table between us

and two cups,

we talked for long...

then he left for a flight

to return home

Returning to India

I too was seeing

from the height of a flight

a congeries of tiny houses on the earth beneath,

spread far and wide

kindred realities

I was with Neruda

half a century ago

at a delicate cusp

when a war-ravaged city

was fast returning to life

First published in K1N.

The Decay Of Vijaynagar

Cities are just historic

but forests are pre-historic,

a city is that prologue

whose moments of triumph are civilisations

But under every garden is buried

the heart of a defeated jungle,

from there sometimes

the grammar of a new cycle begins

A seed attacks – first of all

its raw life-force is seen,

then, on a larger horizon,

the elaborate vista of its triumphs

This stunned city is not a city now

but its own formless skeleton,

somewhere here lived Sayan where

now is a pond draped in hyacinth

Sometimes greenery also flourishes in a way

that ponds dry up from within,

the outer cover looks fresh and green

but termites consume the book within.

To be published in City.

Living An Ordinary Life

I know I cannot

change the world

nor even fight it

and win

Yes, fighting, I could become a martyr

and beyond that maybe

get a martyr’s monument

or become famous like a star...

But to be a martyr

is an entirely different thing

Living ordinary lives too

people have been seen

quietly

being martyred

Words That Disappear

There are words

that if abased

themselves leave

life and language

Purity is one word

not in vogue any more,

words of its kind

are difficult to find

in earth, water or air

No living example

these days can prove

the word’s innocence

Another word was peace,

now its clan has vanished,

it is nowhere to be seen

within or without

They say one finds it after death –

I doubt

all things

found after death...

Love too may be a word

whose mere remembrance

is now left in language...

Many such words

once the pride of life

keep getting exiled

if not lived...

Where do they go

after leaving our world

Perhaps they turn solitary

or seclude themselves so much

that no language is able

to reach them again

First published in The Dhauli Review.

A Diptych Of Ragas

For music maestro Amir Khan

A Day, A Raga

Come, begin

a day like a raga

In slow pace

starting with a prelude

like a morning begins

little by little

Then, taking tempo

from tones and trills

meandering mid-pace

flowing into fast flight

saturate the scales

with structured notes

And finally

coursing the complex

crests of cadence

slowly be consigned

to the lingering finale

of a long silence

Raga Bhatiyali

In Baul music,there is

a raga called Bhatiyali

Its final note

is left free

swaying in the air

a sound saturated

with the fullness of life

fading into infinity

It does not bind

the remaining notes

and so in the end

is not bound by them either

Something like a last sigh

it breathes a strange

sense of emancipation

All poems translated from the Hindi by Apurva Narain.