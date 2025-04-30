Zero Hour

The tempest moves out

Of the last periphery

The hour drops to zero –

All zones are black.

Children huddle in backrooms

Pleading for respite.

In the twilight hour bandits run

All the runways are ripped to sand –

The sanctions do not come.

Over the unquiet earth

The hour shifts once again

One swift degree forward.

Advent

Masterminded by events

The trial of man begins.

We still impose uncertain embargoes

Upon what we cannot control –

As the witness hour reels ahead

We are thrown out

Of our known vortex –

But the crumbling certitudes

Unveil a faith

As the wheel of our common utterance

Hastens to its advent.

Without Lament

A war is watched

With eyes wide open

As killers strut and shoot

For fun.

Every morning

We pretend it doesn’t

Matter to us –

It’s someone else’s burden.

The harsh, lit arrogance

Of the world’s high stage,

The sweet urgency of youth

On the streets

Where children raise flags

In open defiance

But the money men pretend

They do not exist.

But they do.

They do not lament –

They are simply the conscience

Of a world gone dumb

With comfort.

The world will remember –

The brutality of the weak

The selfishness of its cruelty

Propped up with

Other people’s bombs.

Now the payment of dues is due

In the courts of god.

What god, they laugh –

We stand for climate change

We plant trees

And bomb indiscriminately.

We hold the coffers

We hold the leaders

What can your God do?

Surely, we hold his power too.

The war is watched

With eyes opening wider

All nations have a soul

From where history is made.

Transfer

Silence is the golden

Seat of man.

Rivulets of light

The fibres

Of his darkness.

In deep stillness moves

This hurtling universe –

Yet no one falls

Except

Out of Grace.

That sudden light edge

Where everything surrenders –

The world transfers

Man

Into its own

Resonance.

Conspiracy

It is then

The light falling, the day dying

Grass patches caught in the sun

Dream together softly

Among leaf-fulls of evening breeze.

Far away

A young cowherd saunters,

Singing in step as cowbells ring.

Over gold summer leaves and dust

He goes, conspiring with our dreams.

Anu Majumdar’s books include Refugees from Paradise, Auroville: A City for the Future, and The God Enchanter and Parallel Journeys. A new collection of poetry is in the offing. She lives and works in Auroville .