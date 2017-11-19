Five poems (or five ways) to go to the sea in November

The Waves Swoop Ashore

Kutti Revathi



The waves swoop ashore, bringing

the dreams, sorrows and epics beneath our feet,

the agitation of the seas.

They fling to the shore flowers

gathered at mid ocean,

the unceasing swirling turbulence of small creatures,

the earth’s waterlessness,

the many full moons fallen into its waters,

deep sorrows of man, smouldering underground

for long years,

clouds of lovesickness pervading

the bridegroom’s body,

dreams and hopes of the migrating birds’|

return to their land.

One after the other they hasten ashore

leaping, like racehorses

their manes standing on end.

Water horses rush forward until

their hooves touch the shore, and their knees

buckle. The foam gathers, spreads, scatters.

Loading into his little boat

the vision he saw at a far distance

at that moment when sky and earth touch,

the boatman swoops ashore.



Translated from the Tamil by Lakshmi Holmström.

Acqua Alta

Meena Alexander



Why come to Venice? The young woman asks.

I answer in lines – their time may have passed.

As a child, half a world away

I floated in a black canoe, it sank in high water.

The lagoon swells at monsoon time and floods the Ghetto.

All the pepper of Muziris cannot buy their freedom or mine,

And painted pottery exchanged for monkeys

Or chattering peacocks cannot distill sorrow.

A fish with rainbow fins is swimming in a fountain,

It has swallowed the ring of remembrance.

This Kalidasa knew,

Dreaming of a high room by the Accademia bridge

That holds Sakuntala, still sleeping.

A bird, with feathers the color of jasmine

Has made its nest in the timbers of that bridge.

There I see a man, face painted white

A yellow star pinned to his chest,

Staring into water.

He too is part of this earthly theatre.

No one must see him weeping.



© Meena Alexander, 2008. From Quickly Changing River (TriQuarterly Books/ Northwestern University Press, 2008)

A Fisherman’s Ganga

Maitreyee Chowdhury

I sat on a dingy boat,

Looking at the MahaAarati

On the DashwamedhaGhat.

Seven priests adorned their Ganga

In every human way possible..

Tourists shrieked, conch shells sounded

Humanity applauded.

I lit a small lamp and let it flow

Into the unknown corridors of faith-

A fisherman sat nearby

Perched on the helm of his boat

Looked at the skies,

And spat some Benaras

Into his Ganga.

Desolate

Mandakranta Sen

It was just water and more water

How long can you savour such depths

I was lonely all over again

So I drew a wooden ship



Did the ship have a mast?

I really cannot recall anymore

It probably didn’t have all a good ship should

In form, just barebone



Everywhere just water and more water

I kept losing my way all the time

The sky was dark too, in the shops of stars

Sales were dull beneath the roof of clouds



The wooden ship that I drew will sink

Will memories of the shipwreck make you weep?

In the darkness you had grown distant

Tomorrow you too will be an abandoned lighthouse



Translated from the Bengali.

What the Sea Brought In

Tishani Doshi



Brooms, brassieres, empty bottles

of booze. The tip of my brother’s

missing forefinger. Bulbs, toothpaste caps,

instruments for grooming. Chestnuts,

carcass of coconut, crows, crabs.

Three dying fish, four dead grandparents.

Slippers of every stripe: rubber, leather,

Rexine, felt. Rope, mollusc, baleen, foam.

Two ghost children foraging their way

home. The Bootchie Man, budgerigars,

a pack of poor poisoned dogs. Keys,

spoons, singular socks. Virginity returned

in a chastity box. Letters of love,

letters of lust, the 1980s, funeral dust.

What the sea brought in was enough

to fill museums—decapitated marigold,

broken nautilus, a betrayed school friend

stuck in the dunes like the legs of Ozymandias.

Park benches, milk teeth, snake-skins,

cartwheels. Somewhere in the many years

of waking given over to sleep: a cavalcade

of cognitions, a mustard jumpsuit.

If everything we’ve lost were to return

with the sea, how simply we could offer

our sun-scarred lives, our soiled mattresses.

Such solace to know that barnacles house

empires, that the feral creature of love

grows from gravestones of breakers,

blooms like wildflowers in the fetch.



This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.