civic polls

Low turnout in UP municipal polls: Opposition says EVM rigging row caused voter apathy

In contrast, civic bodies that used ballot papers in the first phase of elections on Wednesday recorded higher voting percentages.

by 
Women line up to cast their votes during the civic elections in Meerut on Wednesday. | PTI

Five municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh where polling was conducted using electronic voting machines on Wednesday – the first phase of civic body elections in the state – recorded low voting percentages. On the other hand, the voter turnout was significantly higher in the 224 nagar panchayats (municipal boards) and nagar palikas (town areas) where ballot papers were used.

This voting pattern has prompted political parties, excluding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, to ask: did the allegations of electronic voting machines being rigged during Assembly elections in February-March result in voter apathy in the municipal corporation areas that used the machines for the civic polls?

The allegations of tampering by Opposition parties had cast a shadow on the BJP’s landslide win in the Assembly polls. In this backdrop, the civic elections are widely seen as an acid test of the BJP’s popularity, with the belief that the charges will lose their sting if the party performs well in areas where ballot papers are used.

Of the five municipal corporations, Gorakhpur had the lowest voter turnout at 35.6% followed by Agra with 40.2%, Kanpur with 44.2%, Meerut with 47.8% and Ayodhya-Faizabad recording 49.9%.

In contrast, the voting percentage in 198 out of the 224 urban local bodies ranged between 60% and 82%. Twenty-two civic bodies saw a turnout between 50% and 60% while the remaining four recorded a turnout of 45% to 50%.

Elections to the remaining 11 municipal corporations and 412 nagar panchayats and nagar palikas are scheduled for November 26 and November 29. Votes will be counted on December 1. Electronic voting machines will be used only for the municipal corporations.

‘People have lost faith in EVMs’

Though it is difficult to gauge the exact reason for the low turnout in the municipal corporations, political parties fear this may have been caused by doubts among the electorate of whether their votes will actually go to the candidates they voted for.

“Allegations of tampering of EVMs during Assembly elections have badly affected the enthusiasm of ordinary voters,” said Sunita Verma, the Bahujan Samaj Party’s mayoral candidate in Meerut. “Many people have started believing that it does not matter whether they cast their votes or not because their choice will not have any bearing on the final result.”

The Congress candidate for the mayor’s post in Ayodhya-Faizabad, Shailendra Mani Pande, agreed. “We tried to convince voters that they must go out to vote, but there is a feeling among large sections that their vote, even if they don’t want, will ultimately increase the tally of the BJP,” he said. “This worry seems to have stopped many voters who didn’t want to vote for the BJP.”

According to Rahul Gupta, who is contesting the Gorakhpur mayoral polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket, “People have lost faith in EVMs. If something is not done quickly to salvage the situation, voter apathy might take a dangerous proportion and hit at the very roots of Indian democracy.”

Adding to their worries, there were reports of voters in Meerut and Kanpur alleging that some machines were registering votes only for the BJP no matter which button was pressed. There were reports of electronic voting machines malfunctioning in Gorakhpur as well.

BJP says rivals discrediting EVMs

However, the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Gorakhpur, Sitaram Jaiswal, dismissed these fears and said the low turnout in his constituency had more to do with a faulty voters’ list than with people’s perception of electronic voting machines.

“People generally have total faith in EVM-based polling,” he said. “It was faulty voters’ list that led to low voting percentage in Gorakhpur. Since my opponents do not have the support of people, they have started discrediting the EVMs.”

The BJP had won 10 of the 12 mayoral posts up for contest in 2012 but managed to bag only 42 posts of municipal board chairperson and 36 nagar panchayat seats.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.