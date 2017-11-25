North East Politics

Office of profit row: Meghalaya Congress government is in trouble as 17 MLAs risk disqualification

The 17 former parliamentary secretaries could lose their Assembly seats, which would reduce the coalition government to a minority.

by 
Mukul Sangma / via Facebook

The Meghalaya High Court’s order of November 10 striking down the Meghalaya Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2005, as invalid could throw the Congress-led government in the state into disarray. The ruling meant that the state government’s appointment of parliamentary secretaries under the Act would become void.

Soon after coming to power in 2013, the Mukul Sangma-led government had appointed 18 members of the Assembly as parliamentary secretaries to assist the state’s 12 ministers. One of them stepped down from the post last year. The remaining 17 resigned within hours of the court judgement.

However, the petition that led to the court order also pressed for the 17 lawmakers to be disqualified from the Assembly. The court has left that decision to governor Ganga Prasad.

This leaves the Meghalaya government in a precarious position. In the 60 member-Assembly, the ruling alliance has a strength of 45. This includes 29 Congress legislators (apart from the speaker), 14 independents and two Nationalist Congress Party legislators. If the 17 former parliamentary secretaries – a mix of Congress and independent legislators – are disqualified, the government will be reduced to a minority.

Meghalaya goes to polls early next year.

Calls for disqualification

In the wake of the high court ruling, the clamour for disqualification continues. A little over a week after the court order, petitioner Madal Sumer, who describes himself as a “concerned citizen”, submitted a fresh representation to the governor asking him to disqualify the 17 MLAs. He claimed that they should be disqualified for holding an “office of profit”. He argued that legislators holding such posts would fail to discharge their constitutional duties as elected representatives without a conflict of interest.

On November 19, the governor said in a press statement that he had referred the matter to the Election Commission, which would adjudicate if the parliamentary secretaries were indeed holding an office of profit.

The Meghalaya High Court struck down the Meghalaya Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2005, as invalid on November 10.
The Meghalaya High Court struck down the Meghalaya Parliamentary Secretaries (Appointment, Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2005, as invalid on November 10.

A contentious appointment

A parliamentary secretary often holds the same rank as a minister of state, with the same entitlements, and is usually assigned to a particular department.

This is not the first time a controversy around the appointment of parliamentary secretaries has broken out. In 2016, the Delhi High Court quashed the Aam Aadmi Party government’s appointment of 21 party legislators as parliamentary secretaries on the grounds that this was not approved by the lieutenant governor. Before that, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Telangana saw similar judicial interventions.

In September, the Supreme Court declared the post of parliamentary secretary as unconstitutional.

Besides, Article 164 (1A) of the Constitution states that the number of ministers in a state, including the chief minister, cannot be more than 15% of the strength of the Assembly. Yet, four state governments in the North East – Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland – continued the practice of appointing parliamentary secretaries. Analysts say the primary reason is that this serves as an incentive to woo independent lawmakers to lend support to the government.

Office of profit

While the courts have routinely struck down such appointments, disqualification from the legislature for holding an office of profit is relatively rare. In 2006, the Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan was disqualified as a member of the Rajya Sabha for simultaneously holding the post of chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Corporation. In Delhi, the case concerning the disqualification of legislators who had held the position of parliamentary secretary is still pending with the Election Commission.

The 17 lawmakers in Meghalaya insist there are no legal grounds for their disqualification. One of them, independent legislator Justine Dkhar, affirmed they were not occupying an office of profit as they were not drawing any salary from the government. “How can they disqualify us?” he asked. “We have nothing do with any money from the government. We were only drawing salaries as MLAs like everybody else.”

Another former parliamentary secretary, Kennedy Khyriem of the Congress, agreed. “Since everyone put in their papers, there should not be any case of disqualification,” he said.

However, Dkhar’s contention may not stick. Recent judgements suggest that remuneration is only one of the many yardsticks to gauge an office of profit. If the government exercises control over appointment, removal and performance, and if the office has government powers and is susceptible to the influence of the government, it could also be considered an office of profit.

Congress versus others

The petitioner maintains that the governor should dismiss all 17 former parliamentary secretaries. “They were holding dual posts, one an office of profit, so as per law they should be disqualified,” said Augustine Shanpru, a spokesperson for Sumer. Shanpru said they had filed the petition because the state’s “MLAs get all the perks and facilities from these extra jobs but create no employment for the state’s youth”.

The Opposition, too, has backed the demand for the MLAs’ disqualification. Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, a legislator from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, who also filed a representation to the government this year questioning the appointments, said: “Now the court has also called it unconstitutional, so they should be disqualified. If disqualification cannot happen retrospectively, at least some action should be taken.”

The Congress, however, remains defiant. Urban Affairs Minister Ronnie V Lyngdoh said the state government is constitutionally empowered to enact laws and appoint parliamentary secretaries. “As you know, the legislature is supreme,” he said, adding that there was no question of disqualification as the parliamentary secretaries were discharging their duties according to the Constitution. He said the government was confident that the Election Commission would rule in its favour “as the law was very clear”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.