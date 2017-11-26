food business

Sunny side down: Egg prices have jumped 40% this month. Blame it on low production

Eggs are now selling at more than Rs 7 a piece in some cities, up from Rs 4 earlier. Sales have dropped as a result.

by 
Repack De Chaudhuri/Reuters

K Valli, a 58-year-old domestic worker in Chennai, now thinks twice before buying eggs for her family. This is because prices of the poultry product – an affordable source of protein, vitamins and minerals – have jumped almost 40% since the beginning of November, going up from Rs 4 or Rs 5 a piece to Rs 7 or more.

In Chennai, eggs are now selling at around Rs 7 a piece. In Delhi, they cost 50 paise more. The daily rates fixed by the National Egg Coordination Committee, an association of poultry farmers with 25,000 members, show a steady rise in prices through November across cities. In Hyderabad, it went from Rs 4.2 a piece to Rs 5.3 on November 17. This was the highest price for eggs in the city in four years, reported The New Indian Express.

Poultry farmers say the increase in prices is because of low production, which in turn is the result of rising costs of raw material and reduced investment.

With many Indians now cutting down on the number of eggs they are buying, sales have dipped as well. “I usually buy four to six eggs a day for my grandchildren,” said Valli. “But over the past month, I have been buying just two or three a day.”

Production down

According to AK Sharma of the Poultry Federation of India, the steady increase in egg prices is because of low production as a result of high meat prices in the market. He explained that every poultry farm has batches of egg-laying birds, or layers, in various stages of their life cycle. The older birds are usually sold for their meat. But with meat prices staying high, many poultry farmers are selling a larger number of their egg-laying birds, as a result of which their egg production has shrunk.

Sanjeev Chintawar of the Telangana Poultry Federation said it is normal for egg prices to rise in winter, driven by higher demand due to the cold weather. But he, too, said the jump in prices this month has more to do with reduced production.

He reasoned that production was low because rising input costs had prevented poultry farmers from investing in a new batch of chicks. “For the past four years, the industry has been performing poorly,” Chintawar said. He pointed out that farmers had had to borrow large sums of money from banks because of the cost of raw material, including poultry feed and medicines, going up. On the other hand, their profits had remained low with the average wholesale price of eggs staying below Rs 4 through most of this year. And while input costs decreased marginally this year, farmers still had to clear their loans from previous years.

This chart shows that egg production has remained muted for several years after a steep fall in 2014-2015 and is only now making a slow recovery.

Debt burden

Poultry farmers suffered heavy losses in 2014-2015 when poor rains hurt the production of soya and maize, which is used as poultry feed. V Subramaniam, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Poultry Federation, said farmers were yet to fully recover from the setback.

“For a poultry farm that makes around Rs 3 crores to Rs 3.5 crores a year, production is being downsized by Rs 35 lakhs each year,” he said. But demand for eggs has gone up by around 10% every years, he added.

Subramaniam’s farm in Namakkal, one of the country’s poultry farming hubs, owes Rs 3 crores in arrears since 2014.

He said many farmers are trying to keep afloat by borrowing from banks and moneylenders. But in Namakkal, only 20% of poultry farmers received loans from banks while the rest have had to borrow directly from the raw material suppliers, who are charging interest between 30% and 40%, he pointed out.

“Since each batch of chicks bought by a farmer begins to lay eggs only five months later, poultry farmers are unable to repay these loans soon enough,” he added.

No gain from high prices

Even the rise in egg prices does not seem to have helped the industry.

Poultry associations said that while the business did initially benefit from the increase in prices in the past month, they are now feeling the effect of the drop in sales. Consequently, the National Egg Coordination Committee’s rates have also begun to drop by around 20 paise in the past few days in many cities.

“Our business has been hit very badly because of this [dip in sales],” said Subramaniam. He blamed retailers for inflating prices.

Meal schemes for children hit?

Meanwhile, the high prices have given rise to concern over the distribution of eggs at anganwadis – rural centres for mothers and children that provide basic health and nutrition services, including meals. The New Indian Express reported that the supply of eggs to 4,768 anganwadis in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh had been hit.

In Tamil Nadu, the Opposition alleged on Monday that the government had stopped providing eggs for the Noon Meal Scheme, under which the government gives lakhs of poor children a hot meal every day. “The present government has failed to purchase eggs under the Noon Meal Scheme for children,” Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin is reported to have said. “This is highly condemnable as nearly 69 lakh children from the age of two years are benefited by the scheme.”

But Chief Minister E Palaniswami refuted the allegation and said eggs were still being distributed to all schools, according to The New Indian Express. “Over 16 lakh children in anganwadis get eggs twice a week while 53.3 lakh school students benefit from the scheme five days a week,” he said. “Eggs would be distributed under the scheme without interruption even if prices soar.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.