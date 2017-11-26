Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments: Supreme Court shoud investigate death of CBI judge in case involving Amit Shah

A selection of readers’ opinions.

by 
HT file photo

Mysterious death

The facts presented by the family and the discrepancies in the procedures that followed the death of the judge sow seeds of doubt in our minds (“Why the Supreme Court should take questions about the death of a CBI judge seriously). But if there are such gaping holes, why hasn’t the Supreme Court taken this up? Is the judiciary too victim to corruption? Is the power wielded by those in government so strong that judiciary cannot do much? The scales of justice are being tipped by those in power. – Pradeesh R

***

Well done. Keep the flag flying high. The nation and every law-abiding citizen in the world backs this effort of bringing criminals to book and exposing those in power who are destroying the country through their cold-blooded acts. – Sugunakumar Samuelraj

***

The country seems to be firmly in the grip of goons. With questions raised on the judiciary too, will there be any respite? Why has there been no outcry over the mysterious death over the last three years? None of the news channels are picking up this story. How can we expect justice to be done, then? – Mervyn Rebello

***

There were many deviations from the standard procedure to be followed in such death cases. So many procedural lapses cannot be ignored; they are indicative of conspiracy. Why have these facts been ignored for so long? The Supreme Court must look into the matter and bring the facts to light. – Swapan Ray

***

This is horrifying. How will the common man get justice when even judges can be murdered? The Supreme Court should have a panel of judges to look into instances where people use their power to suppress the truth and undermine the law. Thank you for highlighting this case. – Bismarck

***

The matter must be the subject of an inquiry, as requested by the judge’s family. – Bhanwar Singh Rathour

***

The highest court must take note of this and find out the truth behind the judge’s death. – Tajinder Singh

***

The story may be the true and there does seem to be some foul play involved by why has this been brought to the public’s attention just before the Gujarat elections? This makes it run the risk of being labelled as political vendetta and it may therefore not get due attention. – Harbans Choudhary

***

It is happy to note that there are some people who work in the interest of society. I pray to god to shower his blessings on Justice Loya’s family. – M Jafarullah Khan

***

As an advocate and a human being I deeply mourn the sad and suspicious death of Justice Loya. The grave allegations and the conduct of some the judicial officials in a high profile case calls for a high-level enquiry. – Vishwanath Shendge

***

This is a responsible and fearless example of journalism, something that is becoming increasingly rare in these days. – KP Fabian

***

This incident is sad and frightening. So many innocent people have been killed in connection with this case and justice has not been served for even one of them. Where are we taking this country? This is a very serious matter and the judiciary needs to intervene. Citizens of the country are feeling helpless. – Anirudha Singh

***

A sitting judge presiding over such a high-profile case is being pressured into accepting bribes to deliver a judgement and he tells no one? Except his family and sister? And all this comes out on the eve of the first Gujarat elections? These allegations should be investigated but so should the timing of the revelation. – Mukund Dhananjay

***

We would have been totally in the dark about such crucial issues but for such coverage. It is strange that the mainstream newspapers are staying silent on this. – Chandana Ghosh

Farm crisis

I stand in solidarity with people’s movements and particularly with farmers’ struggles in the face of agrarian crises that are snowballing into various other security and safety issues (“‘Government has sacrificed the farmer’: Farm leader Raju Shetti explains India’s agrarian crisis”).

The farmers’ coalition has demanded waiver of all loans, including those from village money lenders, supposedly keeping the landless sharecropper in view. Are sharecroppers officially registered in the country? If they are, they would benefit from this demand, but if not, how would their debts be paid off?

Also the understanding that profits in farming will lead to a rise in farm labourers’ wages is really encouraging. But will that truly happen is it only a naive assumption? Can there be some way to ensure this happens, such as by increasing the minimum support price?

The leader has accepted that the coalition comprises farmers from varying ideologies and also refers to big farmers. What about Dalits sharecroppers and Adivasi farmers? Are they overlooked or are they discounted from the farmers’ issues just because they are marginal and landless?

To what extent to such coalitions and farmer agitations include marginalised voices? – Lee Macqueen

But natural

While India is not a Hindu state it is the only homeland for Hindus, save Nepal (“From Indian to Hindu nationalism: Why the Modi government commented on a communal riot in Bangladesh”). So, it is not a case of Hindu nationalism, news about Hindus being persecuted in another country is bound to resonate with India and provoke a response. It is prudent to work with the Bangladesh government to resolve the issues rather than wait for the situation to deteriorate. Why ask India to speak up for Rohingya Muslims and then also demand silence or inaction over the fate of Bangladeshi Hindus? – Nirav Mehta

Shared experience

In Ireland too, we experienced a devastating famine in the mid-1840s, the Great Hunger, which many people now call a Holocaust (“Who was the photographer who took these dehumanising images of the Madras famine?”). Blight struck the potato but what turned a so-called famine into a holocaust was local militia and no less than 67 armed regiments of the British army supervising the export of food from Ireland to Britain. A crushed people, after centuries of colonialism, finally began to give up their own language, Irish (Gaelic) and embrace the language of their masters.

This double blow of famine and language loss has left its mark on the Irish psyche. Some authors, such as Dr Tomás Mac Síomóin in his book The Broken Harp, suggest that the trauma of these events is imprinted in the DNA. – Gabriel Rosenstock

Old science

Ayurveda cannot be explained using the parameters of modern medicine (“Ayurveda, yoga and western medicine: Understanding the human body depends on medical tradition”). It has altogether different principles and fundamentals. It has stood its ground for five thousand-plus years despite the advent of modernity. It can be argued that today’s modern medicine is Ayurveda in a new avatar. Ayurveda, with its enormous knowledge base, will continue to be relevant. – TR Prasad

***

In my opinion the information in this article is misleading. The depth of knowledge in Ayurveda is impossible to capture. It is better to consult an Ayurvedic expert of repute. – Dhanwantari G Pancholi

Women in history

As a non-Indian I am proud to learn about Dr Rukhmabai Raut (“Google honours Rukhmabai Raut, one of India’s first practicing women doctors, with a doodle”). Another woman who should be honoured is the brave queen mother Yaa Asantewaa in the then British Gold Coast, now Ghana, who stood up to oppressive colonial British Empire. This will be pleasing as well as educational to all and Africans in the diaspora. – Midodzi Tay

Unequal law?

A judge is not above the law and should be open to criticism (“Tamil Nadu: Woman arrested for Facebook post criticising Madras High Court judge”). Arresting someone who has not committed a heinous offence is wrong. – Veeramani Rajangam

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.