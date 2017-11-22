A 40-year-old woman from Vellore city in Tamil Nadu was arrested on Tuesday for criticising a Madras High Court judge in September, The Indian Express reported. Mahalaxmi had on September 14 criticised Justice Kirubakaran’s remarks against teachers staging protests and strikes in Tamil Nadu.

She was taken to Vellore Central Prison, the city’s Superintendent of Police P Pakalavan said. “She criticised the judge by name and posted the same on social media,” Pakalavan added.

Kirubakaran had said that the teachers’ strike was responsible for the poor performance of students from government schools in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. “Only five government school students from the state managed to secure medical seats, and protesting teachers should should feel ashamed of this fact,” the judge said.

Mahalaxmi had said that the protest called by 96 associations under the Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisations - Government Employees Organisations banner included not just teachers, but also court staff, block development officers, noon meal staff and professors, The Times of India reported. She added that the judge had made harsh remarks only against the teachers.

At least 10 members of the JACTO-GEO had earlier been arrested for remarks against the judge on social media.