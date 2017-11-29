storm alert

Tamil Nadu braces for a cyclonic storm in the midst of a monsoon with uneven rain distribution

The state’s northern belt has received excessive rainfall while the southern districts are experiencing a deficit.

Two cyclones, Nada (in picture) and Vardah, had struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in December 2016. | PTI

On Tuesday, meteorological department officials said a low pressure system was forming in the Bay of Bengal that could turn into a cyclonic storm and hit the country’s east coast by December 4. Tamil Nadu is bracing for the storm to hit its northern coast, though it is unclear as of now if it will do so or move further up to southern Andhra Pradesh.

“So far, we expect a low pressure system to form in the Andaman sea in the next few days,” said SB Thampi, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai. He said a trough – a region of low atmospheric pressure – had already formed over south-western Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas of southern Sri Lanka. “In the next few days it will move towards the Bay of Bengal, and is likely to come closer to Chennai and take a northerly turn,” he said. “Whether it will reach cyclone intensity or not, it cannot be said at this point in time. We will have to wait and see.”

According to private weather services company Skymet, this would be the fourth low pressure area to be formed in the Bay of Bengal during the North-East Monsoon that could affect the weather over Tamil Nadu.

The southern state is currently in the middle of the North-East Monsoon cycle, which sets in at the end of October and accounts for around 48% of its annual rainfall. Rainfall distribution across the state has been uneven so far and the cyclone, if it lands, could widen the imbalance by drenching the rain-fed northern coastal districts.

A storm alert for Tamil Nadu around this time of the year is not unusual. Two cyclones had struck the state’s coastal areas in December last year. Cyclone Nada had landed near Puducherry, weakening into a depression as it neared the coast. The more powerful of the two cyclones, Vardah, had made landfall in North Chennai and was accompanied by powerful winds that brought down trees and power lines. Many parts of the city had no power, phone or internet services for around a week.

Normal rainfall

This year’s North-East Monsoon has seen a rainfall deficit of around 17% in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. However, meteorological department officials said they still expected a normal monsoon. “A deficit up to 18% is considered normal,” Thampi explained. “We hope that in the coming days, the departure from normal rainfall amount will come down.”

This graph represents normal rainfall received by the southern peninsula in the past two months.

Credit: India Meteorological Department
The graph below shows that there have been spikes of heavy rainfall in the past two months. But weather blogger Pradeep John says this is a normal feature of the North-East Monsoon. “Unlike the South-West Monsoon, the North-East Monsoon is erratic,” he said. “You see good rainfall one day, and then a break for a while.”

Credit: India Meteorological Department
Unequal distribution

The above normal rainfall experienced at the end of October and in the first week of November, as shown in the graph above, was caused by two low pressure systems. They brought heavy showers to the northern coastal belt of Tamil Nadu. The districts of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam recorded excess rainfall.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon rain in early October brought showers to the interior districts of Krishnagiri and Vellore, which usually do not receive much rainfall.

But for most of the monsoon season, the central and southern districts have not received much rainfall. Ramanathapuram district, in particular, has had very deficient rain.

The southern districts are finally seeing some showers as a result of a third low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. “As the low in the south-west Bay moves into Comorin sea in a day or two, most of the action will be in South Tamil Nadu and the delta belt,” John wrote on his Facebook page. “Let them get the much needed rains.”

The fourth low pressure system that is still forming is predicted to bring rain to northern Tamil Nadu, although it is not yet clear how close it will get to the coast. “Whether it brings rain over the land area or the ocean, we are yet to see,” said Thampi.

Satellite image of weather conditions on November 28. (Credit: India Meteorological Department)
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.