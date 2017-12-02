Sonic Saturdays

Listen: Thumri recitals by Siddheshwari Devi and Barkat Ali Khan in deepchandi taal

The latest episode in the series on taals with the same number of matra.

by 
via Youtube.com

Besides dhamaar and jhumra, cycles of 14 matras or time units that have been discussed in previous episodes (here and here), we also have deepchandi, a taal commonly used to accompany bol banaav thumri renditions. With a 3+4+3+4 framework, the skeletal structure of this taal is similar to that of jhumra. But this is where the similarity between the two ends. In the case of deepchandi, the last matra of each vibhaag or bar is silent. When played at a slower speed, this silent space is filled with an embellishment. Deepchandi has also been employed in instrumental recitals, and more recently, the taal is used by some tabla players for solo performances. Deepchandi is also called chaachar in some contexts, particularly when it is played at a faster pace.

Today, we listen to deepchandi in the context of thumri recitals.

Here is a link to a bol banaav thumri in the raag Manjh Khamaj sung by Siddheshwari Devi, one of the most prominent exponents of the Purab style. Unfortunately, this track does not include the climactic laggi section that is usually played by the tabla player in all thumri recitals. However, listeners will note that the theka of deepchandi, or the universally accepted string of strokes that represents the taal, is by and large unadorned by extraneous phrases. Generally, this is the pattern followed by tabla players while accompanying thumri prior to launching into the laggi section.

Play

The second track features a bol banaav thumri in the raag Bhairavi by Barkat Ali Khan, a significant representative of the Patiala style. Here, the theka of deepchandi is slightly different from the one that is more commonly heard. The laggi section appears a few times on this track. The tabla player changes from the deepchandi theka to a structure that accommodates varieties of the eight-matra kaherva.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.