religious matters

Appointment of Dalit priests in Kerala temples gives hope to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu

In 2007, Tamil Nadu trained 206 non-Brahmins to serve as priests in major temples. But following a Supreme Court stay, they are still waiting for jobs.

by 
Student Priests' Association

In October, the Travancore Devaswom Board recommended the appointment of 36 non-Brahmins, including six Dalits, as priests in the temples it manages in Kerala.

This came after the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board for the first time conducted a written test and interviews for candidates. The recruitment board, which fills permanent positions in the state’s temples, made the appointments according to norms laid by the state’s reservation policy. This was seen as a progressive step towards eliminating caste discrimination in Hindu religious places, where Brahmins have traditionally held sway.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, this development struck a nerve among a section of student-priests from non-Brahmin communities. In 2007, the state government had recruited over 200 people belonging to Dalit and other backward communities and trained them to serve as priests in temples. But ten years later, these priests are still waiting for jobs.

At the beginning of December, several members of the student-priests’ association gathered in Chennai to discuss how to solve their predicament. “Now that the temple in Kerala has taken this step, our hope of securing a post in a temple has also been revived,” said Ranganathan, the leader of the association.

Broken promises

In 2006, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam state government in Tamil Nadu had passed a Government Order allowing people from non-Brahmin castes to be appointed as priests in all state temples. This would include temples such as the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, the Srirangam temple in Tiruchirapalli and the Parthasarathy temple in Chennai, where only Brahmins have performed priestly functions over the centuries. The move was aimed at fulfilling social reformer Periyar’s dream of social parity in religious places.

About 10 years ago, G Balaguru, from a Dalit community in Pallipattur near Tiruchendur, was one of 600 candidates standing in a line outside the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur town of Tamil Nadu, waiting for his turn to be interviewed. Only 40 were selected to train as priests. He was one of them.

Student priests at Tiruchendur. (Photo credit: Student Priests' Association).
Student priests at Tiruchendur. (Photo credit: Student Priests' Association).

In 2007, the government set up six professional centres across the state where the 206 candidates selected through the interview process were trained in agamic rituals and mantras.

“The scheme was directly under Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, so every now and then, ministers and party officials would visit the centres to ensure that we were being trained properly,” said Ranganathan, who was trained in the centre in Tiruvanamalai.

This was the first time that priests from Dalit and other backward communities were poised to enter the sanctum sanctorum or inner shrine of Tamil Nadu’s major temples.

Balaguru, who studied only up to Class 10 before he began working as a local priest in his village, said: “Being a priest in small, local functions is not such a big deal. I have always had the desire to serve god at the Subramaniya Swamy temple [in Tiruchendur]. To be given that opportunity would be an honour.”

However, the Supreme Court stayed the Government Order after the Adi Saiva Sivacharyargal, an association of Brahmin priests in Madurai, challenged the directive. Despite the stay, the Tamil Nadu government continued to train the priests in the hope that the stay would eventually be lifted.

“When we joined the course in 2007, we were assured of a job within a year,” said Ranganathan. “But once we finished our course in 2008, we were not given our certificate for a while. Only then did we find out about the stay order. We were told we would not get jobs until it was lifted.”

Unfair legislation?

On December 16, 2015, the Supreme Court delivered its final judgement on the Government Order. The court ruled that individual shrines could appoint temple priests in accordance with the Agamas they followed – the collection of scriptures relating to vital areas of Hindu life, including the conventions of temple buiding, philosophical precepts and temple rituals. This, the court said, would not be a violation of the constitutional right to equality. The court said that the selection criteria should not be based on Constitutionally unacceptable parameters such as caste or birth. But the judgement seemed paradoxical: if the Agamas followed by a particular temple prescribed that only people from a certain lineage could practice as priests in that shrine, the court allowed that rule to be followed.

“The 2015 [Supreme Court] judgement has allowed the practice of untouchability to continue,” said Ranganathan.

Balaguru at the Palliputtur temple in Tiruchendur. (Photo credit: Student Priests' Association).
Balaguru at the Palliputtur temple in Tiruchendur. (Photo credit: Student Priests' Association).

Protest continues

In recent years, the student priests’ association has held several protests demanding that the government provide them with jobs. “We have been beaten up so many times by RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] groups and Brahmin associations,” said Ranganathan.

The student priests have also met almost every political leader, including Karunanidhi and the late J Jayalalithaa, to support their cause, but to no avail.

Ranganathan, who has a degree in computer and communication technology, now works for a company in Chennai. He said that over the past 10 years, he has been offered bribes to stop the protests. “Had I gone down that path, I would have made many lakhs [of rupees] by now,” said Ranganathan. “[But] we have to fulfil Periyar’s dream of eliminating caste discrimination.”

Another student priest, Venkatesh, has gone back to the local temple in Tiruvanamalai, and conducts marriages and pujas during household functions.

Thirty-three-year-old Balaguru now works in a small temple in Palliputtur village of Tiruchendur. “I make enough money, that is not the issue,” he said. “The problem is, we are not considered as equals.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.