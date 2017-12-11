BOOK EXCERPT

Why does the exhibition of male nudity remain the last taboo in the arts?

In her book ‘Naked or Covered’, Mineke Schipper examines historical perspectives on nudity across cultures and how they are changing in a globalised world.

by 

When London’s Victoria and Albert Museum was festively opened in the mid-nineteenth century, Queen Victoria saw a replica of Michelangelo’s David for the first time and was deeply shocked by this unexpected confrontation with male nakedness. The museum directors immediately ordered a fig leaf to be positioned over the vulnerable parts of the beautiful young man in order to prevent such an embarrassing situation from ever happening again when a member of the royal family paid a visit to the museum – a protocol maintained until the 1950s. In other parts of Europe, the increasing sense of pudeur led to many more statues from classical antiquity being provided with green varnished metallic fig leaves. Since then, the restrictions on matters previously considered shocking have spectacularly diminished in the Western world. People see more nakedness than the Victorian age could ever have imagined. Advertising and pornography continuously push the limits.

Everywhere in the world, censorship lurks around the corner. On July 9, 2012, the hundredth birthday of China’s National Museum in Beijing was celebrated with an exhibition of famous Italian Renaissance artworks. On that day, Chinese TV news put blurring pixels on the genitals of the very same David that had so upset Queen Victoria more than one-and- a-half centuries earlier. Attentive Chinese social media users immediately launched a storm of indignant protests. The producer of the television programme defended himself: “The content would affect the visuals, would hurt public morals, or would have a serious negative effect upon audiences.”

But the confrontation with devastating comments from masses of spectators made the producers change their minds and four hours later, in the next broadcast of the same news, David’s genitals were no longer pixelated.

Examples can also be found in contemporary Western museums. In 2014, I was looking at Gustave Courbet’s famous 1866 painting L’Origine du monde (The Origin of the World) in the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, an artwork directly confronting the public with a vulva between two spread upper legs. The nineteenth-century realistic painting was extremely shocking to the eyes of the Western bourgeoisie when it was first painted. Though many paintings did depict nudes in those days, naked bodies were acceptable only when safely framed in mythological or religious representations, and without that familiar frame, nakedness caused offence. At the museum that day, a large group of Chinese adolescents stood giggling in front of the painting. I asked two of the boys whether they liked it. “Very special to see so close up where life originates,” one said. The other confessed that this was the first time he was seeing “a real vagina” and that was “quite confrontational”. No, such a painting didn’t exist in China, they believed, but here in Europe apparently people were already used to everything as far as art was concerned.

In a different part of the same museum, there was a special exhibition about the male nude, entitled Masculin/Masculin. Part of the show was a male equivalent of Courbet’s painting, created about 125 years later by the female artist Orlan, in the same dimensions and put in exactly the same frame as L’Origine du monde. The figure also consists of upper legs, genitals, a belly and thighs, but in this case, a scrotum appears with two testicles above the perineum, a stretched penis on top of a man’s belly with the uncovered glans pointing to the navel. According to the artist, in an interview this was just “an average penis”, and absolutely not a question of pornography, as some had disapprovingly suggested. The name – L’Origine de la guerre (The Origin of War) – and the topic of the painting were meant as a reply to Courbet’s painting: the two artworks in fact start a dialogue. Apart from this work, the female perspective on male nakedness was conspicuous by its absence in the exhibition.

According to the catalogue accompanying the exhibition the male nude – the very last taboo – had to be lifted here and now.

In 2012, the Leopold Museum in Vienna had curated a similar exhibition. According to the museum director, Tobias Natter, it is still very unusual for an exhibition to highlight male nakedness, because it continues to be seen as a taboo. Having received numerous complaints from shocked Viennese citizens, the museum had felt forced to cover the genitals of three naked soccer players with a red bar on the poster advertising the exhibition, which depicted a work by the French artists Pierre and Gilles, entitled “Vive la France”. The exhibition in Paris on the same topic had wisely avoided using the same image on its posters.

The two exhibitions did not wipe away this oldest taboo, but demonstrated mainly one thing: in the Western world, public images of female nakedness no longer seem to shock the majority of people. Naked men are much less exploited as desirable objects in advertising and on television, and the public space is rarely confronted with a scarcely clad (let alone completely naked) man on a billboard. The question of whether a male nude in the arts is or was the last taboo has to be more clearly qualified. And the ancient taboo of a critical female perspective on male nakedness is still standing.

An undesirable gaze risks undoing a naked person’s prestige, as it reduces the naked body into a defenceless object, in particular when he feels out of control.

In that same order of thinking, an undesirable female gaze at one’s penis was believed to bring misfortune, in the way of the evil eye. That undesirable gaze could even result in impotence. Traditional sayings confirm that fear of an overthrown hierarchy: “A man who sees a vulva in the morning, must quickly go to the market” (Arabic, Algeria). Such an exceptional opportunity was believed to bring a man good luck. Such messages suggest that a woman brings a man good luck as long as he is deciding which male and female body parts are to be shown and which ones stay hidden. It is all very human. With or without garments, on the land or in the water, nobody likes to be caught unawares.

Excerpted with permission from Naked or Covered: A History of Dressing and Undressing Around the World, Mineke Schipper, Speaking Tiger.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.