Hate Crimes

Rajasthan murder: Fearing for their lives, over 100 Muslim migrants from Bengal flee Rajsamand

Many more plan to leave as soon as their pending work is done or their wages are paid.

by 
Mohammed Afrazul’s nephew Nirullah Sheikh and son-in-law Mosharraf Khan show the murdered labourer's identification documents | HT

In less than a week after Mohammad Afrazul, a labourer from Malda, West Bengal, was murdered in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, over a hundred Muslim migrants have fled the town, fearing similar attacks. More plan to leave as soon as their pending work is done or their wages are paid.

“A sense of fear pervades the colonies where the Bengali-speaking Muslim migrants live,” said Mosharraf Khan, Afrazul’s son-in-law, who is set to leave Rajsamand for Malda on Tuesday.

Afrazul, 48, was killed by Shambhulal Regar, 36, a resident of Rajsamand, on December 6.

Regar called the labourer to a desolated place on the pretext of doing some construction work and hacked him to death with a pickaxe and burnt his body. Regar had his 14-year-old nephew film the murder and record videos of him ranting against Muslims, calling them jihadis and accusing them of running drug and fake currency rackets and making movies that insult Hindu deities.

In one video, Regar says he killed Afrazul to save a woman from “love jihad”, a term used by Hindutva groups to accuse Muslim men of wooing Hindu women with the express purpose of converting them to Islam.

The Rajasthan police have refuted Regar’s claim that Afrazu forced a Hindu woman from his neighbourhood to convert to Islam several years ago. They have also not found any evidence linking Regar to Hindutva groups so far.

‘Scared beyond imagination’

“More than a hundred Muslims from Malda living in our neighbourhood have left for home and they are not sure they will ever come back,” said Mosharraf Khan. “They fear if this time it was Afrazul, tomorrow it could be them.”

Mosharraf Khan was employed by a contractor for road construction and his work did not finish until this Sunday, or he would already have left.

Afrazul had lived in Rajsamand for almost two decades and his son-in-law joined him seven years ago. Both their families are in Malda. Afrazul was “well settled” in the town, Mosharraf Khan said, and often helped people from his village find work there.

Some social activists in Rajsamand have been trying to persuade migrant labourers against leaving, but with little success. “In the past four days, we have held several meetings and tried to convince the Muslim migrants that they have nothing to fear,” said Firoz Khan, a resident of Rajsamand who heads the Anjuman Peace Committee. “But we cannot stop them forcibly. They are scared beyond imagination after what they have seen. Senior police officials also joined our meetings but their words about stable law and order situation were not enough to stop the migrants from leaving. Most of them have left, a few are stuck because of work and payments.”

Aliul Afrazul is stuck with “some paperwork” at Rajnagar police station, which is investigating the murder. Afrazul claimed between 100 and 150 of his fellow Muslim migrants have left Rajsamand. “I am done with my work here and I do not care about my pending wages,” he said. “I leave for Malda on Wednesday with 25 other labourers.”

‘No communal history’

Muslim labourers from Malda started arriving in Rajsamand 30 years ago, largely to work on construction sites in the rapidly urbanising town. They found work easily because they were more familiar working with reinforced concrete than local workers. As more job opportunities emerged, the workers encouraged more people from their villages to migrate to Rajsamand. Many of the early migrants even became labour contractors, Firoz Khan said. The town has no history of communal disharmony, he added.

The first migrants settled in Dhoinda and Kakroli villages outside the town because they offered low-rent housing. Over time, even as the villages were devoured by the expanding town, the migrant community continued to grow. Before the exodus sparked by Afrazul’s murder, the villages were home to over 400 Muslim migrants, Firoz Khan said. “And now, once these people leave for Malda, what jobs will they do there?” he asked. “How will they feed their families?”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.