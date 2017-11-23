Shashi Tharoor's rodomontade provides fresh fodder for Farrago TV (and other parodies)

In the wee hours of Wednesday night, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to comment on the countless number of parodies that have filled the internet mimicking his “speaking/writing style”.
Tharoor’s vast lexicon and eloquent manner of speech have become somewhat of a popular culture phenomena. And this time, it was his use of the word “rodomontade”, which means boastful or inflated talk or behaviour, that caught the collective imagination of Twitter. It took them no time to add to the existing ocean of jokes and memes on Tharoor, no holds barred.
This online joke-creating battalion always has its arms at the ready, even when what Tharoor tweets are not actual words, as happened last month. When he commented on the controversy surrounding the film Padmavati, his became the victim of the “dreaded auto-correct”. But by the time he even tweeted out a clarification, the jokes were aplenty.
Tharoor’s formidable vocabulary was in evidence when Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami levelled a series of allegations against him.
While it was predictably followed by a series of Twitter jokes, there was even a video parody titled Inside Shashi Tharoor’s Phone that purported to give the viewer access to Tharoor’s phone, imagining text messages that he might send out.
Some creators went one step ahead and put out a video series (below) that documented Shashi Tharoor launching his very own channel, Farrago TV, to take on Arnab Goswami. In the trailer for the said channel, the narrator, trying to impersonate Tharoor’s diction, declares: “The verisimilitude of the exasperating falafel of distortions made by a journalist masquerading as a door knob has prompted this latest innovation in the hallowed discipline of broadcast journalism.”
Another parody (video below) juxtaposes how Tharoor talks with how a “normal human being” talks. For example, if a normal human being says: “All that glitters is not gold”, Shashi Tharoor would say: “All articles that coruscate with resplendence are not truly auriferous”.