Assembly elections

Gujarat exit polls suggest the Congress surge has fizzled out – or was never actually there

Rahul Gandhi is going to have a rough first week in charge, if the polls are accurate.

When Rahul Gandhi finally takes over as president of the Congress on Saturday, he might not have much to celebrate. Every single exit poll from Gujarat, where the final round of voting concluded on Thursday, projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party. All the major polls predicted more than 100 seats for the saffron party, meaning they will comfortably cross the halfway mark of 92. And though most suggested the Congress had also made gains, those appeared to be incremental, adding a handful of seats here and there. To make matters worse for the Congress and Gandhi, exit polls from Himachal Pradesh, where voting took place a month ago, also suggested the BJP is on course to take charge of the hill state.

Earlier in the month, there seemed to be a lot of energy in favour of the Congress, where its campaign slogan directly took on the BJP’s development plank and seemed to have brough many on board. The combination of demonetisation and the hasty rollout of the Goods and Services Tax, coupled with anti-incumbency after 23 years of the BJP rule, made it seem as if the Congress actually stood a chance, despite barely competing in the state in the last two polls. To add to this, the Congress stitched several alliances, bringing Other Backward Class leader Alpesh Thakore on board, while also having Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani support its efforts.

Yet, despite all that, an average of the major exit polls’ seat projections suggests the BJP will actually better its 2012 performance, adding two seats, while the Congress will be 53 seats behind the saffron party.

Vote share projections, which are usually more accurate than seat-share estimations because of the difficulty of calculating the conversion from voter sentiment into wins in the first-past-the-post system, also suggested that the BJP is holding onto its base for the most part.

Indeed, if someone had not paid attention to the campaign and headlines over the last few months, one would not be surprised by the numbers coming out of Gujarat, since they mirror what has happened in the last few elections in the state. An average of the major vote-share predictions in fact looks like a mirror image of the 2012 result.

One chart might better explain how much has happened in the last few months, however. CSDS-Lokniti, one of the better known pollsters, released a pre-election report on December 5, based on surveys done towards the end of November. This opinion poll caused a flutter because, for the first time, a serious pollster was suggesting that the Congress and the BJP were neck and neck with both at the time likely to get 43% vote share.

Indeed, that poll pointed to a huge surge in Congress support over the last three months from 29% in August to 43% by November. CSDS’ exit poll suggested a portion of those gains for the Congress have been erased, with its final estimation putting support for the BJP at 49% and Congress at just 41%. That’s a 6% swing upwards for the BJP in a matter of two weeks.

What happened in between? Well, Modi for starters. The prime minister had been visiting the state before the last two weeks of campaigning, but in that final period he was there nearly every day, constantly getting headlines and often provoking controversy. His party also brazenly played the communal and nationalist card, talking about reducing the number of “dadhi-topi” people in power and accusing the Congress of colluding with Pakistan to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister of the state. This combination – polarising rhetoric and the still massively popular star campaigner – could be responsible for the swing back in favour of the BJP.

The other possibility, of course, is also that the Congress surge may not have existed in the first place. Reportage from the state certainly suggested that there was plenty of unhappiness against the BJP, especially after so many years in power. But that did not seem to translate into outright preference in favour of the Congress, whose local unit is not exactly famed for its organisation skills or popularity. As with Uttar Pradesh, where the party managed plenty of coverage but scant few actual electoral gains, here too the Congress caught the fancy of the media with crowds turning out for Rahul Gandhi and Hardik Patel’s rallies and its campaigning doing very well online.

The CSDS report from two weeks ago was the clincher. Until then most analysts were still being safe and suggesting a BJP victory with gains for the Congress, but the report from a reputed pollster convinced more to stick their necks out. Psephologist-turned-politican Yogendra Yadav used that data to set up three projections, all of which had the Congress winning.

Exit poll data, particularly the vote share numbers, are however likely to change many minds. It is hard not to notice that the final tally does not look tremendously different from 2012 and other previous elections. Whether the Congress surge has fizzled out or was not there in the first place, however, it looks likely that Rahul Gandhi will be beginning his innings in charge on a pretty dour wicket – if that is, the exit polls turn out to be accurate.

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

