Gujarat elections

Hardik Patel has a post-poll plan: Campaign against ‘communal distrust’ in Gujarat and EVMs

The Patidar leader says he will not think about ‘joining politics’ until the 2019 general election.

by 
Hardik Patel/Twitter

Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader who helped make this Gujarat Assembly election difficult for the Bharatiya Janata Party, has said he would launch a campaign for “removing communal distrust” and getting “freedom from electronic voting machines”.

Patel had, in the last two years, come to embody opposition to the BJP’s 22-year rule, leading a mass agitation for reservation for his community in 2015, then aligning with the Congress and running a high-pitched campaign against the BJP in this election. In the end, though, the ruling party prevailed.

“Before the election we kept the focus so much on issues related to governance and democratic rights that the BJP found it difficult to build its usual Hindu versus Muslim narrative in the state,” Patel told Scroll.in after the BJP secured victory. “Now I will spend time in cities and villages and hold meetings to tell people they must unite against attempts to divide the society on communal lines.”

Patel accused BJP leaders, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of “dividing the state” by employing ecommunal rhetoric during the election campaign. “It is now the responsibility of the people of Gujarat, especially the majority Hindus, to reach out to Muslims,” he added. “Modi and his men divide us and we will unite our people.”

Rising politician

Alleging that the BJP won the election “by tampering EVMs and using money power”, he vowed to “expose these dirty tricks” and prevent them from being repeated in future elections. “Ensuring freedom from EVMs is as important as removing communal distrust,” he said. “Both are necessary to prevent the subversion of our democracy. There are doubts about the reliability of EVMs, and this is not good for any country. If something is not done quickly to remove these doubts, our protest will move to the streets.”

Patel has shown he is not averse to changing goals, and allies, if it serves his politics, so it is no surprise he is turning his attention to the issues of communal harmony and EVM tampering. Raising these issues now that the election is done could help cement the support base he has built – largely out of the BJP’s traditional social base – in the course of this election campaign, and set him up as the main political challenger to the BJP in Gujarat.

Patel, though, maintained that politics was not on his agenda for now and he would think about it when the 2019 Lok Sabha election comes around. “The Congress has been raising people’s issues and I will keep supporting it so long as it continues to raise such issues,” he said when asked if he would consider joining the Congress or floating launch his own party. “But joining politics is something I will decide two years later.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.