Reporting 2017

The backstory: In Assam, on a reporting trip on terror-funding, I discovered roads that lead nowhere

‘But not to worry,’ the driver said. ‘There’s never been an accident.’

by 
Illustration: Kimberly Pereira

On the morning of May 29, I disembarked from the Guwahati-Silchar Passenger train at the Assam town of Haflong. The Dima Hasao hills had another visitor that day: the monsoons had arrived in North East India.

The North Cachar Autonomous Hills Council, of which Haflong is the headquarters, was in the middle of a political crisis. Some of the council’s most powerful militant-turned-politicians had been convicted in a case of terror-funding, threatening to unravel the area’s fragile democratic arrangements.

Almost immediately, the torrential monsoon showers started to play havoc with my plans. I called a local strongman from the railway station to confirm an interview I had set up earlier but he wasn’t willing to go anywhere. “Maybe in the afternoon, if the rain stops, though, it looks unlikely it will today,” he said.

Eventually, the rains ceased for a few hours. I got the interview with the strongman – and many more over the next few days.

But as I wrapped up my interviews in Haflong, the rain was to play spoilsport again. My train back to Guwahati was cancelled. The railway track had been buried by a landslide.

There were two options now: wait it out for the train service to resume or hit the road. But word on the street was that it could take more than a couple of days to clear the debris off the tracks. I decided hop on one of the shared Tata Sumo taxies that ferried passengers to the neighbouring town of Lumding in the adjacent district of Hojai. Once in the plains of Lumding, I’d have a number of options to get home to Guwahati. I was warned to brace myself for a bumpy ride but asked myself how bad a national highway could really be.

Close shaves

Over the next couple of hours, as I got tossed around in the third row of the over-packed Tata Sumo, I found out for myself. For vast stretches, till the midway point of Maibang, NH-54 is little more than a perilous puddle-dotted dirt track. As the vehicle snaked through the bird “suicide” hamlet of Jatinga, the town of Mahur and the historical ruins of the ancient Dimasa kingdom at Maibang, the young driver regaled us with stories of his many close shaves over the past few days. “But not to worry,” he said. “There’s never been an accident.”

We reached Lumding safe. I took a train back from there to Guwahati, filed my story, and forgot all about the road and the journey soon.

Barely a week later, I received news that a friend in Haflong who had generously put me in touch with several people during my stay had got into an accident on the same road. He too was on board a Tata Sumo taxi. The driver had lost control and crashed into a hill slope. My friend was hurt, but fortunately it wasn’t a very serious injury.

Soon enough, NH-54 was off my mind again.

Employees of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council protest non-payment of salaries. Photo credit: Arunabh Saikia
Employees of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council protest non-payment of salaries. Photo credit: Arunabh Saikia

Several months later, I called up a Hmar student leader I had met in Haflong to ask him what he thought of the peace negotiations that were underway between the Hmar insurgent group, Hmar People’s Convention (Democracy), and the Mizoram government. He patiently answered my questions and promised to pass on a few more contacts.

Immediately after our conversation he sent me a few pictures. “A few bad roads of NC Hills,” he captioned the 12 pictures of slushy mud-filled dirt tracks. “Please do write about them too.”

For a parachuting reporter, bad roads are an adventure to reminisce about in a reporter’s diary like this one. For the people whose daily lives depend on them, though, they are an everyday reminder of the failure of the state and their helplessness to do anything about it.

In the North East, these reminders come only too often.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.