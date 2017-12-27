Sushma Swaraj blocks some Twitter users who criticised her – but should a public official do so?

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has stirred up a Twitter storm by blocking some popular right-wing handles on Twitter. The “block” feature on Twitter allows users to stop other users from viewing their tweets or interacting with tem. Twitter users sometimes block other users who annoy them. But should a Union minister block citizens from following her on Twitter? What has led to this response?

Sushma Swaraj runs a very popular Twitter handle with close to 11 million followers. Many people reach out to her via Twitter. Lost a passport in a foreign country? Need to travel on an emergency? Need consular access on a holiday? Whatever the issue for Indian citizens abroad, Swaraj was always a click away, resolving problems with a warm, personal touch. Though her personal intervention in individual cases won her much acclaim, she also invited criticism from those who argued that her talent was severely underutilised in the ministry.

It is, however, her assistance to Pakistani citizens that earned her the ire of her right wing supporters and made her a target of incessant trolling with tweets like, “Those who promised to bring us ten heads in retaliation for one are distributing visas to our enemy state”, “You criticise or trash Medical Maata @SushmaSwaraj You will be instantly blocked by her.. even though shes a public offficer…”

Since the time India tightened its visa policy for Pakistani nationals, many Pakistanis have approached Sushma Swaraj on Twitter for help with acquiring medical visas on humanitarian grounds. The fact that she has been equanimous and considerate in her approach has earned her the ire of many right-wing twitterati, terming her “Medical Mata” and “Visa Mata”. Matters were aggravated by the recent treatment accorded in Islamabad to the family of Kulbhushan Jadav, an Indian who Pakistan has sentenced to death on spy charges.

Here are some of the tweets which led to these people being blocked, and their subsequent reactions.

After 3 years in office, why isn’t she able to set up a system that works without the need of her intervention in every case? She appears to be more accessible to Pakistsnis than their own govt 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Namrata (@_Namrataa) December 20, 2017

Achievement unlocked: Sushma ji blocked me thanks to people tagging her in replies perhaps 😂 https://t.co/eUdebMeBK7 — Namrata (@_Namrataa) December 21, 2017

Respected @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, Ma'am Sushma Swaraj ji blocked me for no reason. If i require any help then to whom shall i contact? She is free to issue Medical Visa to Pakistani but why to block Indian Citizens?



This approach is not appreciable from EAM of India. pic.twitter.com/Gwb3KADC1E — Er. Satya (वीज़ा वाले) जयहिन्द 🇮🇳 (@namo_satya) December 6, 2017

I am proud to be blocked by a minister who seeks votes from secessionists in exchange of compromised foreign policy. She is a stigma on @narendramodi govt. pic.twitter.com/2pDtGEJb9h — Prasun Maitra (@prasunmaitra) December 25, 2017

Ironically, many of those who are mocking Swaraj and have been blocked by her are staunch supporters of her own party, some even followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Alt News believes that whatever the nature and extent of provocation, a minister should not block a citizen from access. To be at the receiving end of vicious trolling can be a frustrating experience, but as a public official in a domain that requires active intervention and outreach at key moments, Swaraj’s selective barring of individuals who disagree with her actions and thoughts is disadvantageous to citizens.

This article first appeared on AltNews.