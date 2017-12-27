Priyanka Chopra had a packed audience at the Penguin lecture but the real commotion was on Twitter

Play

Priyanka Chopra took to the stage in Delhi on Tuesday, December 26 to deliver the 11th edition of the prestigious Penguin Annual Lecture. The actor and singer is arguably one of the most successful Indians in Hollywood at the moment. She was named as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2016 and listed in the top ten highest paid television actresses by Forbes. In her lecture on “Breaking the glass ceiling – chasing a dream”, Chopra spoke about being feisty and fearless as well as about sexism and racism in the film industry to an audience of star-struck fans (video above).

The Penguin Annual lecture 2017 by #PriyankaChopra on Breaking the Glass Ceiling - Chasing a #dream. If you can dream it, you can do it. @priyankachopra for being such a great inspiration for #women across the country! #India pic.twitter.com/Ue7dI7JweU — Sultanmalik (@SultanMalik0) December 26, 2017

Delighted to have the inspirational @priyankachopra joining us to give this year’s Penguin Annual Lecture. pic.twitter.com/StDJ1sZaFw — Meru Gokhale (@MeruGokhale) December 26, 2017

Not everyone was moved by the show, however. The decision to invite the film star to speak at the event hosted by publishing giant Penguin Random House left many people scratching their heads. In the past ten years, the lecture has hosted speakers including Ruskin Bond, Ramachandra Guha, the Dalai Lama and APJ Abdul Kalam. Chopra is noticeably the first woman to be have been invited to speak at the lecture in its ten-year history. But the question being asked by many is why the organisers couldn’t find anybody other than Chopra to speak at a popular event about publishing – someone who may have actually contributed to writing, publishing and books in the country.

While sharing an article written by a Scroll.in contributor raising this issue, feminist publishing house Zubaan helpfully suggested the names of several women who would have made “hella more interesting speakers than Piggy Chops”

"If breaking the glass ceiling was the theme of their annual lecture, couldn’t Penguin RH find one woman—among the various hardworking writers, editors, publishers, journalists, booksellers...—from the publishing & literary field who fit the bill?" https://t.co/3F8UtycCmk — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

If Penguin India needs ideas for #womeninpublishing to spearhead their next annual lecture, we can definitely help out there. — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

And on the publishing side, there's V Karthika of @WestlandBooks, Sunandini Banerjee of @seagullbooks, Ruby Hembrom of @adivaani, V Geetha of @TaraBooks. — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

Looking for journalists? How about Nisha Susan of @TheLadiesFinger, who have changed what digital news looks like for women in India? And in the same vein, Japleen Pasricha of @FeminismInIndia? — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

And speaking a little closer to home: Easterine Kire, of Nagaland, was awarded the Tata Lit Live prize for Fiction this year and the Hindu Prize for Fiction the year before that. TWO awards in two years, for fiction. @speakingtiger14 — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

Should we talk about other women academics, historians? Uma Chakravarti, Kumkum Sangari, Kamla Bhasin, Sunita Narain, Githa Hariharan, Urmila Pawar. Each of these women, we think, have written more books than Priyanka Chopra. — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

We're through with our itinerant list for now, but there are so many worthy names we've missed: women thinkers, activists, writers + critics, editors and publicists, who would've made hella more interesting speakers than Piggy Chops.



Come on, PRH India. You've got to do better. — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 26, 2017

Publishing and literary circles were not united in this sentiment, however, with online literary community New Asian Writing jumping to the defence of Penguin Random House, sparking a fresh comeback from “feminist killjoy aunties” Zubaan Books.

Stop it Zubaan! I love your work but the outburst is sort of misplaced. Penguin has done a lot for emerging writers, both men and women. https://t.co/8Byyb8yZaj — NewAsianWriting (@NewAsianWriting) December 26, 2017

As feminists, we hold our peers to certain standards and expect that they will do the same for us, that they’ll call us out when and where we go wrong. — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 27, 2017

(And they do: our communities continually point out the caste, class biases in who we publish—exemplified by the examples of potential women speakers we provided yesterday—and we try then to do better.) — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 27, 2017

What does this say about which kinds of women we value, in public? Who are given venues to speak (over and over again) about their successes and experiences? Women literally have to be beauty queens to warrant headlining a lecture? — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 27, 2017

That’s all we’ve got for now. If dissent and critique aren’t your thing, it’s cool—we’re happy to be those #feministkilljoy aunties for you. 🥂 — Zubaan Books (@ZubaanBooks) December 27, 2017

Many writers jumped into the fray as well, evenly split about the controversial decision.

The real glass ceiling: the idea that women are only of public interest if they're beauty-queens or actors. — Raghu Karnad (@rkarnad) December 26, 2017

While I completely agree with you on that, an actor being invited by a literary house as a speaker doesn’t sit well with me. — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) December 26, 2017

Especially when there are enough women writers around to talk about all kinds of ceilings, glass and otherwise. — shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) December 26, 2017

For others like Vir Sanghvi, Priyanka Chopra was preferable to some of the past speakers.

You do know that Dan Brown has given this lecture before. It’s not necessarily a highbrow affair. And frankly, I would rather listen to @priyankachopra than the author of Inferno!😊 https://t.co/dQkGRnQH07 — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) December 26, 2017

Author of Inferno is still an author! Individual tastes do not validate vocation. And if it’s a literary event, then why not from the domain? — Tushar Jadhav (@tushar26785) December 26, 2017

Several journalists sprang to Priyanka Chopra’s defence.

True. And good for Priyanka Chopra. Few Bollywood actresses are as much of a tour de force as she is. https://t.co/NTRFxMNGBh — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) December 26, 2017

I find the idea that only someone who has published a book has something of value to share somewhat laughable. Especially given some of the books that end up getting published. But hey, that’s just me... https://t.co/OSRCljUr50 — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) December 26, 2017

I don’t have a problem with it at all. Actors are not beyond the pale. Some of them are more articulate than all of us. And how come no one has a problem when SRK is invited to do TED talks and address Harvard and the like? #PriyankaChopra #penguin https://t.co/WMI6sgR4cn — Seema Goswami (@seemagoswami) December 26, 2017

While others, much like Zubaan, pointed out the large number of deserving and underrepresented women in Indian publishing.

It's not about whether she's 'done notable things', but if she's contributed to the field of publishing at ALL. Maybe try inviting underrepresented women IN publishing to a publishing event? — Manisha (@manisha_bot) December 26, 2017

For the woman at the heart of the storm, however, the controversy seemed to matter very little.

I asked @priyankachopra on this bizarre controversy tonight,her reaction reminded me of this quote' Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn ' https://t.co/8lCYxg4C0s — sonia singh (@soniandtv) December 26, 2017