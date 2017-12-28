Kashmir Report

Social media gag: Curbs on Jammu and Kashmir government employees add to the sense of siege and fear

The state government’s order forbids employees from engaging in ‘disgraceful conduct’ which may be ‘prejudicial to the government’.

by 

The Jammu and Kashmir government has now imposed restrictions on the use of social media by its employees, that is, an estimated 5,00,000 individuals. In an order issued on Tuesday, it made an amendment to the Government Employment Rules, 1971, to add the following sub-rule:

“No Government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the Government. They shall also not use their personal social media accounts for any political activity or endorse the posts or tweets or blogs of any political activities in any matter whatsoever. They shall also not post inflammatory, extraneous messages in an online community with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on topic discussion”.

Posting in code

Shortly after a copy of the order was circulated on social media, it drew criticism from various quarters, including government employees. Shah Faesal, the famous Indian Administrative Services officer from Kashmir who was also former director of school education in the state, mocked the order in a Facebook post. He would use “code language” as government employees were to receive a “foot whipping” for using Facebook, Faesal wrote. However, in a later post he called for government employees to display “good behaviour” on social media.

Political leaders from both separatist and mainstream parties issued a barrage of statements against the curbs. The main opposition party in the state, the National Conference, in a statement issued on Wednesday, called the amendment a “tyrannical” order which “aims to defame and vilify lakhs of government employees as either terrorists or anti-social elements”. The party’s state spokesperson, Junaid Azim Mattu, argued that the gag revealed the government’s “chronic sense of insecurity and intolerance to criticism and contrarian views”.

“It is quite possible that the government might issue another diktat asking government employees to endorse every post and tweet of Mehbooba Mufti on social media – given the damning invective of indifference people have shown towards her. This level of pettiness is unbecoming,” said Mattu, taking a jibe at the government.

Mattu also criticised the People’s Democratic Party and Mufti for sacrificing “every possible vestige of propriety and rules of conduct by handpicking anti-social and openly partisan trolls from social media to function as her secretaries and official staff – a reward given to them for abusing PDP’s political opponents.”

Yusuf Tarigami, the Communist Party of India legislator from South Kashmir’s Kulgam, issued a statement where he called the order “highly undemocratic and arbitrary” and asked for its revocation.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference (M), called the order despotic and aimed at suppressing the aspirations of the people”, and said it betrayed the “nervousness of the government”.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik castigated the government for “resembling a North Korea-type dictatorship” and launching a “direct attack on the freedom of speech”. The order, he said, effectively banned government employees from raising their voice against human rights violations in the state.

Government spokesperson Naeem Akhtar played down the gag. “Personally, I feel that social media is a reality and there can be no blanket ban on it,” Akhtar told The Indian Express. “But civil servants should conduct themselves in accordance with conduct rules.”

He did not clarify, however, what constituted conduct that may be “prejudicial to the government” and what political activities employees may not endorse.

Self-censorship

Most government employees in the Valley, however, already tread cautiously in public forums to avoid attention from the government. “We have bartered our little freedoms for our livelihood,” said one government employee.

Being in the government’s service meant self-censorship was a given. “There are those who are vocal but the majority already censors itself. Not many have lost their jobs but there are other ways, our lives can be made difficult,” he said. “Everyone gets easily upset here.”

Another government employee in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district called the order “dictatorial” in a place where social media provided a vent for collective grief or anger. “A simple example of sharing pictures of grief, a mother in tears over her son, is now a crime. We can’t even do that now. No one wants to be suspended,” he complained.

“The battlefields have shifted,” he pointed out. “Now even wars are fought on social media. Burhan Wani did and shook the Valley, and Zakir Musa is now doing it. This government sees social media as a threat.” In April this year, the state government had banned 22 social media networks, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, claiming “anti-social elements” transmitted “inflammatory messages in various forms” through these forums. The ban was, however, bypassed by users who accessed social media using virtual private networks on their phones and computers.

Anti-India sentiments run deep in the Kashmir Valley and government employees are no exception. Many of those who work with the government have also taken part in protests or shared separatist sympathies. Setting up social media accounts under false identities to voice their opinions, the government employee from Anantnag said, could be an alternative after the curbs. “A fake profile is still not the same as being ourselves but it’s better than losing our jobs. We can’t lose our jobs, we can’t lose our aspirations either.”

Meanwhile, the state has been painfully slow to catch up with its ideological adversaries on social media. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah is among the oldest of the Twitterati from the Valley’s political elite but the government’s presence was still not felt on such forums. An active outreach on social media has only developed recently. Various government departments and senior police officials have taken to Twitter.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti started tweeting in September. In her first tweet, she shared a short promotional film for the state’s tourism department.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.