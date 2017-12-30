Read To Win

Expect the unexpected: Indian poets list their best reads from the year gone by

Poets read a great deal of fiction. The books by their beds may not be on the average end-of-the-year reading list.

by 
"The Novel Reader" by Vincent Van Gogh

Do poets read differently from other writers – and from readers in general? We asked six modern Indian poets writing in English about their reading in 2017. What were the books that stood out? What remained unread? Two poets confessed they hadn’t read as much as they would otherwise have chosen to. Two mentioned Amit Chaudhuri’s Friend of My Youth. The selections aren’t what we expected – they are as varied and intriguing as the poets themselves.

Arundhathi Subramaniam

One of the finest books I read this year was When Mirrors are Windows by Guillermo Rodriguez, a study of AK Ramanujan’s poetics. It’s nuanced and refreshingly non-clunky in its approach – the way all good scholarly writing should be. It views Ramanujan – that remarkable poet and translator of the Tamil Sangam and Kannada vachana poetry – in all his cultural sophistication. We see him poised between identities without ever giving in to the extremes of easy internationalism or regional chauvinism. And it’s a treat to read extracts from Ramanujan’s journals and unpublished poetry.

Another book I particularly enjoyed was If I Had to Tell It Again, a memoir by Gayathri Prabhu, for its mix of candour, poise and urgency in a fiercely loving portrait of a parent. And I’m waiting to dip into CP Surendran’s new book of poetry – a volume from a fine poet after a hiatus of several years.

Sumana Roy

This was probably the year I read the least number of books, if one doesn’t count my reading life before the age of six. A broken arm followed by surgery meant that it became difficult to hold a book for a sustained period of time. I discovered, therefore, how reading is not only a journey of the eye but one related integrally to the body. This fragmentary nature of my reading – almost new for a reader like me, who often reads like a child, restlessly – affected what I chose to read and how I read, I suppose.

Though I increasingly find myself reading less fiction than I used to, the three books that left an impression on me this year happen to be novels. I’d begun reading James Salter’s Light Years right after delighting in A Sport and a Pastime followed by some of his short stories – I’m glad to report that I haven’t finished reading it even in a year’s time because I have no intention to. I’ve stopped reading it for narrative – I turn to a page or a paragraph arbitrarily and rest on the poetic.

Something quite opposite marks my experience of reading Amit Chaudhuri’s Friend of My Youth which was published this year, in the summer. I am angry with myself for having finished reading it in one afternoon the way one regrets finishing dessert at one go, without control. I’ve read it a number of times since April, when I first read it, and every time I have the sense of reading a new book. In that, it is related to Salter and other remarkable works of art and literature – the inexhaustibility of the poetic, something new and fresh coming from it with every return.

The third novel that has left an impression on me is Richard Ford’s The Sportswriter. The recurring trope of white paper in Light Years, “My name is Frank Bascombe. I am a sportswriter”, the opening lines of The Sportswriter, and Chaudhuri’s pushing the form of the novel in a way that takes it back to philosophy and the essay, to the first essayist-novelist Daniel Defoe, as it were – all of these became related in my mind as I spent most of the second half of the year thinking about the relation between storytelling, reading, and the natural functions of the body.

Jeet Thayil

Amit Chaudhury’s Friend of my Youth is, in my opinion, his most interesting book, entirely free of the anxiety of influence. Expect profanity. In Gregory Orr’s Orpheus & Eurydice: A Lyric Sequence, grief and desire are rendered in spare lines that tell of one who “sang the years passing/ like sparks/ flung in the dark:/ anvil, tongs, and hammer/ toiling at pleasure’s forge.”

Meena Kandasamy’s When You Hit Me is a vividly written first-person account of an abusive marriage. Reads like a thriller. Tishani Doshi’s Girls are Coming out of the Woods is an unsettling collection of poems that are brutal and beautiful in equal measure. Manohar Shetty’s Full Disclosure: New and Collected Poems is eight books and two dozen new poems – thirty years of work collected in one indispensable volume.

K Srilata

One of the perils of being a writer is the joined-at-the-hip relationship one develops with books. You must read them. And yet, you must run some distance from them in order to be able to write yourself. I read Alice Munro’s book of long short stories, Runaway, in the middle of a rather schizophrenic semester spent teaching Poetry and Creative Writing to some very extraordinary masters students on the one hand, and, on the other, trying to push through a volcanic illness-landscape on the family front.

Through all this, there was a small, pathetic, whiny voice at the back of my head going, “You haven’t written a line this entire semester. How busy and full of constraints your life is! Poor you!” Munro, that queen of hellishly detailed interior experience, was not exactly soothing to read under these circumstances. For one thing, her almost pathological empathy, her ability to bore her witch-like way into the heads of the ordinary-but-stranger-than-fiction people she writes about has always made me horribly envious. For another, a book like Runaway makes you acutely aware of who you yourself might actually be. Or, rather, the many “yous” you probably are, even though to the world you may appear perfectly ordinary. With Munro, there is no hiding. But one good thing that Runaway, a most amazing collection about love, pain and utter desolation, did was to teach me to see that I didn’t have to travel very far for stories. “Busy” and “full of constraints” though my life in 2017 was, it still contained the seeds of some darned good stories.

The next few books on my list were Mary Oliver’s Why I Wake Early, Adelia Prado’s The Mystical Rose (which I have just started to read), and Sandra Alcosser’s A Fish to Feed all Hunger – all poetry, for some reason!

Sharanya Manivannan

My favourite reading experience of 2017 was the absolutely devastating Leila by Prayaag Akbar. I have recommended it to everyone I know, and will continue to – not just because it’s beautiful literature but because it is so politically cogent. Subtle and rich with empathy, it holds a mirror to society that will disturb it in a most necessary way.

Other books I enjoyed included Shankari Chandran’s Song of the Sun God, a multigenerational saga about the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora in which love (and not war) is the backdrop, which felt like a breath of fresh air to me as a member of the same. Balli Kaur Jaswal’s Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows is a poignant, subversive novel on desire and its necessity. Shanthi Sekaran’s Lucky Boy, on illegal immigration and motherhood, had a convincing moral ambiguity that had me hooked (you’ll find yourself taking sides too, and I personally loved how it ended). Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing was moving, and reminiscent of Toni Morrison’s powerful Beloved. I’m currently reading SV Sujatha’s supernatural thriller, The Demon Hunter of Chottanikkara, and it feels like it’ll shape up to be a favourite too.

I’m looking forward to reading Carmen Maria Machado’s Her Body And Other Parties, Ariel Levy’s The Rules Do Not Apply, Melissa Febos’ Abandon Me, Louise Erdrich’s The Future Home of the Living God and Traci Brimhall’s Saudade – all 2017 titles that have yet to make the jump out of my wishlist and onto my nightstand or Kindle, but will, very soon.

Shikha Malaviya

This was a year of eclectic reading. In novels, I especially loved Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders for its polyvocality and experimental form as well as Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, even though it was a gloriously messy read. In short stories, I immensely enjoyed The Refugees by Viet Than Nguyen. His prose is simple and assured with flashes of brilliance that punch you in the gut.

In non-fiction, I found Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood to be riveting as well as a memoir/non-fiction book on the pursuit of medicine called God’s Hotel by Victoria Sweet. In poetry, there are simply too many to list, although Olio by Tyehimba Jess stood out for me as a testament to how poetry can recreate/reimagine history while documenting it at the same time. Honourable mentions to Chen Chen’s, When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities and Danez Smith’s Don’t Call Us Dead.

In Indian poetry, I’m constantly revisiting Arun Kolatkar. I just reread Jejuri and each time I’m struck by its brilliance in thought and form, its wit and playful criticism of organised religion, combined with the beauty of sheer, dumb faith. The same goes for Eunice de Souza and her book A Necklace of Skulls. I’m also shocked that younger poets like Anand Thakore, CP Surendran, Jeet Thayil and Manohar Shetty have all brought out collected works. It makes me feel that Indian poetry is turning a corner and we don’t know what’s on the other side. It’s both terrifying and exciting!

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.