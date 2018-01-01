Songs for the New Year: From Bhairavi to Bhoop – playing Kishori Amonkar on loop





It is difficult to choose just one song for the new year.

Leaving aside many favourites across genres, I thought of keeping it simple by choosing a song from the singers we lost in 2017.

I started with Kishori Amonkar, remembering the time I chanced upon her first album sometime in the 1980s.

Play



Koyaliya naa bol, daar daar

tadpat jiyara hamaar



How do you translate this? Do not sing, O cuckoo bird, do not add to my agonising restlessness?

No, I should not even try.

I had heard thumris in Bhairavi before, including incomparable classics by stalwarts like Abdul Karim Khan and Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, but this was hauntingly different, even though the tropes were familiar.

sooni bhaii rii umr piyaa bin

barkhaa rut bairi hamaar

It is difficult to stop at playing it only once even now, even though there are many other recordings where she sings this Bhairavi with far more vistaar and elaboration. For variety, as I almost always do, I segued into Ud ja re kaga in Bhinn Shadja.

Play



Saddest thoughts, sweetest songs. These two are some of the most compelling pieces of music I have ever heard.

The next one on the playlist was when Amonkar truly came into her own. This is Pratham Sur Saadhe, her signature rendering of Raag Bhoop.

Play

There is no antara here, just these simple lines, believed to be her first lyric composition:

Pratham sur saadheJab howat gyaan

tab alankaar kar dikhaaye

First study tonal purity

When knowledge dawns

Then turn to ornamentation.

She was not offering advice. She was announcing her musical philosophy.

It is difficult to think of her strikingly original interpretations of the traditions of Hindustani classical music as mere renditions. These are meditations on the raags she chose to sing. Someone who was known to be mercurial was always so calm and composed in her singing, yet managing to effortlessly imbue it with so much distilled emotion.

She didn’t have to resort to any flourishes – even when she performed with a showman like M Balamuralikrishna (the latter’s jugalbandi with Bhimsen Joshi, another favourite, is a study in contrast, with both characteristically – and joyously – trying to outperform each other).

Zakir Hussain speaks of her Bhoop as one of the most “immortal renderings ever”, comparing it to Amir Khan’s Marwa, in Amol Palekar and Sandhya Gokhale’s documentary, Bhinna Shadja.

Play

“Her music is like a painting that embodies every detail of someone’s life,” Hussain said. “There is great happiness, great sadness, great anger, great frustration, great desperation – everything just comes into focus in this great concentrated little piece.”

And since we are talking of Bhoop and jugalbandis, take this performance with Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Play



I could go on, playing Amonkar’s Bhoop on loop, as I have been doing since yesterday. We haven’t even come to some of her other landmark performances, say her Malhars or Bageshree, but since the end precedes the beginning, a quick mention of other songs that have remained unplayed on the playlist today: Johnny B. Goode (RIP Chuck Berry).

Play

And its co-traveller on the Voyager gold record, Jaat Kahaan Ho by Kesarbai Kerkar, someone who considerably influenced Amonkar.

And perhaps fitting to end abruptly with End of the Line by Travelling Wilburys (RIP Tom Petty), which, back then in 1988 had ended up becoming a requiem for Roy Orbison (the rocking chair with a guitar).

Play

”Well it’s all right, even if you’re old and grey

Well it’s all right, you still got something to say

Well it’s all right, remember to live and let live

Well it’s all right, the best you can do is forgive

Well it’s all right, riding around in the breeze

Well it’s all right, if you live the life you please

Well it’s all right, even if the sun don’t shine

Well it’s all right, we’re going to the end of the line.”