Anything that moves

Memo to Shekhar Gupta: To understand Aadhaar’s threat to democracy, listen to Snoopgate tapes

The tapes are of conversations between Amit Shah and a police office and revolve around the surveillance of a woman, allegedly at the behest of Narendra Modi.

by 
IANS

Last week, we learned from The Tribune that personal information collected as part of Aadhaar, India’s unique identity project, is being sold by vendors through WhatsApp for as little as Rs 500. Although Aadhaar’s holy of holies, its biometric database, has not yet been breached to the best of our knowledge, the data available on sale is worrying enough. The Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages Aadhaar, responded all too predictably, by filing a case against the newspaper and its reporter Rachna Khaira. That produced an equally predictable backlash, and gave the original story new legs. Even Edward Snowden got involved through Twitter.

Aside from pro-Bharatiya Janata Party stalwarts, a few independent voices defended Aadhaar, notably Shekhar Gupta in a piece colourfully headlined “God, please save India from our upper class Aadhaarophobics.” Unfortunately, Gupta’s copy followed its label-heavy title in dismissing without consideration the concerns of “the upper crust, upper class, wine ’n cheese, Netflix-watching social media elite”. Many of the responses he received on Twitter channelled the same spirit, consisting of ad hominem attacks rather than reasoned argument.

Quite a few attackers linked Gupta’s support for Aadhaar to the funding provided to his publication by Nandan Nilekani, who led Aadhaar’s roll-out and has supported its expansion into areas outside the UIDAI’s original purview. Such allegations are as unfair as Gupta’s own labelling. He has proven his independence through decades in journalism, and highlighted Nilekani’s backing for The Print in a disclaimer at the article’s end. Those worried about Aadhaar’s destructive potential should take his arguments seriously despite his derisive tone.

Gupta stated that, “All governments are hungry for information on citizens ‘of interest’ and will misuse it.” This is similar to Edward Snowden’s first Aadhaar-related tweet, in which he wrote, “It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse.” Unlike Snowden, however, Gupta is nonchalant about such intrusions and excesses. He believes his phone is tapped, but works around it: “If I need to protect a source, I’d be a dangerously incompetent journalist to call her from my phone. I shall borrow someone else’s. This is basic hygiene of a journalist’s life. Similarly, others must have their rules too.”

In this view, the government is already surveilling people of interest, and Aadhaar will make no difference to that effort: “Would any government need me to have Aadhaar to do this any better? I’d be delusional to think that.” This is Gupta’s fundamental error. Aadhaar, through its forced linkage with telecommunications and economic transactions, has made surveillance of the type Snowden exposed considerably easier.

A different world

To illustrate what I mean, let’s look at the last big controversy in India involving surveillance. Between August and September 2008, Amit Shah, then Gujarat’s home minister, was in regular touch with a senior police officer named GL Singhal. Singhal taped these conversations, which revolved around the surveillance of a woman at the behest of a person Shah referred to as “Saheb”. The tapes found their way to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and were later leaked to investigative reporters, who published them, leading to a scandal promptly dubbed Snoopgate. The father of the woman being surveilled, Pranlal Soni, doused the controversy by stating he had personally asked Narendra Modi, with whom he claimed “long standing family relations”, to take care of his daughter at a time when her mother’s hospitalisation had forced her to commute at odd hours.

I have said Soni’s statement doused the controversy, though in truth it should have inflamed it further, because it proved the saheb in question was Gujarat’s then chief minister. As far as Soni’s justification for the surveillance is concerned, a cursory hearing of the fascinating tapes will prove its absurdity. Shah was clearly preoccupied not with the girl’s safety but the identity of the people she met, especially men. Without a warrant, based purely on oral instructions, he had Singhal tap phones, get information from telecom companies, airlines, and closed circuit camera feeds, and bring in personnel from the Crime Branch, Intelligence Bureau and Anti-Terror Squad to trail the woman and her companions (in the case of the Anti-Terror Squad, Shah made the suggestion, but Singhal turned him down saying he didn’t trust those people). Despite the hours and manpower deployed and the personal attention of the state home minister and chief minister (Shah mentioned that Saheb has other sources of information beside the stream provided by Singhal and himself), the surveillance was stalled and thwarted constantly, partly because the woman suspected her phone was tapped and used other devices when she could.

Consider now if Singhal’s Humint had been complemented by advanced Sigint. Snowden revealed how the National Security Agency of the United States had the capacity to intercept the communications of the country’s citizens at will, and how the agency’s operatives, using lax rules and court orders, gained sweeping access to communications through Gmail, Yahoo and Verizon, among other service providers.

Now, think of a similar system deployed in India. Add to this the unique advantage Aadhaar provides, of being a one-stop shop for access to all relevant information about an individual: phone number, email address, residential address, bank account, credit card, PAN and tax returns. Add, further, the crucial device that barely existed when Amit Shah teamed with Singhal but is ubiquitous now: the smartphone crammed with handy apps. Those apps all request, in many cases insist on, access to your phone’s camera and microphone. Each of us moves around with a device in our pockets or purses that can be turned into a voice and video recorder at the will of a sufficiently powerful individual.

Add, finally, the ability of Indian leaders, proven by the Amit Shah tapes, to intrude into peoples’ lives with impunity and without a semblance of due process. When you add all these up, you have a formula for the end of privacy at the very least and at worst the technological underpinning of an authoritarian state. Aadhaar contributes enormously to that destructive potential by collating information that would otherwise have to be pieced together painstakingly from disparate sources.

If Gupta were to read these words, he might think they were written by a chap in a tin foil hat, but I believe my columns display an aversion to conspiracy theories and apocalyptic scenarios. I have grown convinced, however, that the more Aadhaar extends beyond its original mandate of providing benefits efficiently, the greater the threat it poses to the foundations of India’s democracy. Nor will a privacy law, urgently required though one is, ward off its worst dangers, because any privacy law is bound to make exceptions for national security and such provisions will be grossly abused.

With luck, the Supreme Court will deliver a strong judgement in favour of privacy when it hears petitions related to Aadhaar next week. But even that could be too little, too late. The next time Gupta wants to protect a source, switching phones may well be futile because the Aadhaar-boosted virus of state surveillance will be powerful enough to bypass such basic journalistic hygiene.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.