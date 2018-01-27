Tax Talk

Budget 2018-’19: What the government stands to get by levying long-term capital gains tax on equity

The Centre may not want to take risks in an election year, but the benefits could be hard to ignore.

by 
Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The Union Budget for 2018-’19 has probably been more or less finalised by now, its key elements cleared by multiple departments. While there has always been paranoia about Budget leaks (and this government is paranoid about all leaks), it would be consistent with tradition for one of the many people who have seen bits of the proposals to divulge some information.

There are always persistent rumours in the run-up to the Budget. How accurate these are varies wildly, but all of them have an impact on prices. Such rumours are often started by traders looking to make a quick buck, or are are trial balloons floated by members of the babu-neta nexus to get a sense of how citizens will react to possible changes.

This time, the rumours centre around the possibility of a tax on long-term capital gains from shares. This has a ring of plausibility. The government desperately needs to bump up revenue in order to contain the fiscal deficit to a reasonable limit, and this would be an obvious way to do it. The government cannot cut expenditure, because this is an election-year Budget. There are eight assembly elections due in 2018-’19 leading up to the general election in May next year.

Revenue collection could be a cause for concern in 2018-’19. While direct tax collections have been decent, indirect tax collection is below par. The Goods and Services Tax has not yet smoothed out and it may take several quarters to stabilise. Until it does, indirect collections will be uncertain.

Fuel prices are also a cause of concern. Crude prices have risen with strong global growth leading to increased demand even as members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have an agreement to curtail oil production until December 2018. Trouble in Iran, which is rocked by anti-government protests, might push crude prices up further.

High crude prices could potentially lead to several problems. Low crude prices since September 2014 allowed the government to decontrol retail prices, ensuring that oil and gas companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum made profits instead of requiring subsidies. In addition, there are high duties on fuels, which help the government collect more revenues.

The current retail prices of petrol and diesel are quite close to those in May 2014 despite the increase in international prices, owing to the government’s deregulation of oil prices. Petrol was Rs 71.5 a litre in May 2014 and is Rs 70.66 (Delhi) as of Wednesday and diesel was Rs 56.7 a litre in May 2014 versus Rs 60.99 a litre now. But the price of the crude import basket was at $63 per barrel (in December 2017) compared to $107 per barrel in May 2014.

This bonanza enabled by the government’s decision to deregulate oil prices, which allowed public sector units to set their own. But the high excise collections and profits for public sector unit oil refining/ marketing companies is at risk if crude prices continue to trend high. The government must either reduce excise duties (thereby reducing tax collections), or control retail prices (reducing profitability for its PSUs), or risk a political backlash. There is also the concern about inflation caused by high fuel prices.

Great potential

In this scenario, long-term capital gains on stocks and equity mutual funds could be a massive new channel of revenue.

Long-term capital gain is the profit arising from the sale of capital assets held for more than a certain period. For equity, this period is defined as 12 months, while for other capital assets like property, jewellery and the like, it is between 24-36 months.

Assuming similar taxation norms as with other assets, a study by the Bombay Stock Exchange indicates that taxes on long-term capital gains could generate Rs 49,000 crore per annum. Even if we remove the amount accruing from the Securities Transaction Tax, which is already levied, the long-term capital gains tax would still generate over Rs 40,000 crore (Securities Transaction Tax raised about Rs 7,500 crore in 2016-’17).

Equity gets favourable tax treatment compared to other assets. There is no tax whatsoever on equity that is held for a year or longer. Long-term capital gains tax on other assets like debt funds, real estate, jewellery and the applies if the asset is held for at least two years or longer. The rate of long-term capital gains tax on non-equity assets is 20% after inflation indexation.

Moreover profits on equity sold in less than a year (known as short-term capital gains) is taxed at a flat rate of 15%, whereas profits on real estate transactions for property owned for less than two years are added to the sellers’ annual income and charged at whatever income tax rate is applicable. That could be 34.5% for somebody in the highest income group. In effect, most people who trade stocks are in that highest tax slab.

If, as the rumour mills suggest, long-term capital gains tax on equity becomes a reality in the upcoming Budget, there are many upsides in terms of revenue collection. Multiple tweaks are possible. The time periods could be aligned – with long-term capital gains on equity becoming applicable only after a two year holding period. The short-term gains tax rate could be aligned to that on other assets by adding it to normal income. The long-term capital gains could be taxed, like other assets. Any, or all of these measures would gain some revenue. And yet this would tax only the rich, in terms of voter-perception. It will also raise substantial revenue and the tax can be justified rationally – indeed, most countries do charge long term capital gains on equity.

The cons

But the downside is that the tax could affect the middle-class, given that it would logically apply to equity mutual funds as well. The ad-blitz urging people to invest in mutual funds primarily targetted this class, and ti worked. Retail investors own nearly half of all equity mutual assets – that’s half of about Rs 8 lakh crore.

Moreover, most stock trading volume is institutional and much of the volume comes from Foreign Portfolio Investors, who operate via subsidiaries located in countries, which have favourable tax treaties with India. They pay tax in one or the other country. A higher capital gains rate could affect Foreign Portfolio Investors’ perceptions and bias them in favour of other Emerging Markets with more favourable tax structures.

If changes in the long term capital gains tax do trigger a stock-market crash, both voters and corporations will suffer a “negative wealth” effect. This could affect hurt in terms of sentiment and make them less inclined to vote for the incumbent government in the next general elections.

Arun Jaitley and his boss will have to therefore have to weigh the many pros and cons. But going by the buzz, it is quite likely that they will opt to collect the revenue and worry about electoral considerations later.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.