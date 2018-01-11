The Daily Fix: BJP’s communal Karnataka campaign must be called out for its toxicity

The Big Story: Polar express
In Gujarat last month, the fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party would resort to a communally polarising approach to win elections in the face of its failure to achieve much success on its jobs-and-economy platform came true. Despite it having been in power in the state for more than 20 years, its leaders chose to whip up toxic sentiment instead of highlighting the achievements of its famed Gujarat model of development. Those same fears are now coming true in Karnataka where, faced with an opponent that appears to actually be competent, the BJP appears to have decided it can only win by stoking religious fires and pretending to be the sole protector of a certain kind of Hindu.
The campaign had already begun in earnest across much of the state, with groups allied to the Sangh Parivar making efforts to polarise communities. But it was fully formalised this week with the visits to Karnataka of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, known as Yogi to his supporters, and BJP President Amit Shah. Although both spoke of the incompetence of the current Congress government, the thrust of their arguments remained that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not Hindu enough and had failed to protect Hindus. “The Siddaramaiah government is doing vote bank politics, it is an anti-Hindu government,” Shah said. Adityanath, on his part, questioned why Siddaramaiah had spoken about eating beef and had refused to ban it.
It is not just about the rhetoric. Hindutva outfits have ramped up their activities in the state, attempting to present every issue as a Hindus vs Muslims dispute, often leading to violence. Their involvement in heightening communal tensions in Mangalore is well documented. But reports have of late emerged of violence from other parts of Karnataka, such as Uttara and Dakshina Kannada – areas that have large non-Hindu populations. Most tragically this week, a 20-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide after Hindutva activists hounded her for saying that she liked Muslims.
This is a dangerous trend. But it is one that, simply by virtue of having become familiar by now, is at risk of being seen as normal. It is imperative for it to be called out by citizens, including supporters of the BJP who hoped the party would focus on its economic plan. As the latter portion of the Gujarat campaign showed, the BJP is happy to dispense with all talk of vikas and jobs and indulge in communal fear-mongering in order to win elections. This threatens to turn Karnataka into a religious tinderbox, with spillover effects in other relatively diverse and progressive southern states.
Punditry
- “Almost all the steps in the strategy to revive investment are likely to be slow and painful,” writes Ila Patnaik in the Indian Express. “A sustained pick-up in investment and growth can be expected only once these essential elements are in place.”
- For millions hit by agricultural distress, the escape to construction jobs is grinding to a halt, writes Santosh Mehrotra in the Hindu.
- “In the long term, the overall policy of the BJP, of which this Bill is but a part, appears to be worryingly divisive, and provides grist to the mill of extremists on all sides,” writes Rohit Prasad in Mint.
- Apart from a financial audit, the Aadhaar Act fails to prescribe any ex-ante or ex-post accountability mechanisms for the Unique Identification Authority of India, write Vrinda Bhandari and Renuka Sane in Mint.
Giggle
Don’t miss
Magandeep Singh explains why rums like Old Monk are more popular in India than clear spirits like gin.
“Show me a person who likes Old Monk and I’ll show you someone who went to college in India. No story on Indian rums could ever be written without paying due allegiance to this very unique brand. The hard-to-miss square stocky bottle with it’s monastic stained glass like mosaic walls is a staple in every bar across the country.
The history of the brand dates back to the set-up of General Edward Dyer which dates back to the mid-nineteenth century. Although the first rum was made in a distillery based out of modern-day Kanpur (in 1805), it was only in 1954 that Old Monk was introduced. At this time, the army rations already included rum so, as flavours go, rum wasn’t new to the drinking populace.
It remains India’s favourite rum through the ages even if sales have dwindled in recent times. One reason is the younger generation’s affinity for lighter spirits and another is competition from other local brands that have managed to put commendably good products on the shelves.”