The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: BJP’s communal Karnataka campaign must be called out for its toxicity

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
IANS

The Big Story: Polar express

In Gujarat last month, the fears that the Bharatiya Janata Party would resort to a communally polarising approach to win elections in the face of its failure to achieve much success on its jobs-and-economy platform came true. Despite it having been in power in the state for more than 20 years, its leaders chose to whip up toxic sentiment instead of highlighting the achievements of its famed Gujarat model of development. Those same fears are now coming true in Karnataka where, faced with an opponent that appears to actually be competent, the BJP appears to have decided it can only win by stoking religious fires and pretending to be the sole protector of a certain kind of Hindu.

The campaign had already begun in earnest across much of the state, with groups allied to the Sangh Parivar making efforts to polarise communities. But it was fully formalised this week with the visits to Karnataka of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, known as Yogi to his supporters, and BJP President Amit Shah. Although both spoke of the incompetence of the current Congress government, the thrust of their arguments remained that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not Hindu enough and had failed to protect Hindus. “The Siddaramaiah government is doing vote bank politics, it is an anti-Hindu government,” Shah said. Adityanath, on his part, questioned why Siddaramaiah had spoken about eating beef and had refused to ban it.

It is not just about the rhetoric. Hindutva outfits have ramped up their activities in the state, attempting to present every issue as a Hindus vs Muslims dispute, often leading to violence. Their involvement in heightening communal tensions in Mangalore is well documented. But reports have of late emerged of violence from other parts of Karnataka, such as Uttara and Dakshina Kannada – areas that have large non-Hindu populations. Most tragically this week, a 20-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide after Hindutva activists hounded her for saying that she liked Muslims.

This is a dangerous trend. But it is one that, simply by virtue of having become familiar by now, is at risk of being seen as normal. It is imperative for it to be called out by citizens, including supporters of the BJP who hoped the party would focus on its economic plan. As the latter portion of the Gujarat campaign showed, the BJP is happy to dispense with all talk of vikas and jobs and indulge in communal fear-mongering in order to win elections. This threatens to turn Karnataka into a religious tinderbox, with spillover effects in other relatively diverse and progressive southern states.

Punditry

  1. “Almost all the steps in the strategy to revive investment are likely to be slow and painful,” writes Ila Patnaik in the Indian Express. “A sustained pick-up in investment and growth can be expected only once these essential elements are in place.”
  2. For millions hit by agricultural distress, the escape to construction jobs is grinding to a halt, writes Santosh Mehrotra in the Hindu.
  3. “In the long term, the overall policy of the BJP, of which this Bill is but a part, appears to be worryingly divisive, and provides grist to the mill of extremists on all sides,” writes Rohit Prasad in Mint.
  4. Apart from a financial audit, the Aadhaar Act fails to prescribe any ex-ante or ex-post accountability mechanisms for the Unique Identification Authority of India, write Vrinda Bhandari and Renuka Sane in Mint.

Giggle

Don’t miss

Magandeep Singh explains why rums like Old Monk are more popular in India than clear spirits like gin.

“Show me a person who likes Old Monk and I’ll show you someone who went to college in India. No story on Indian rums could ever be written without paying due allegiance to this very unique brand. The hard-to-miss square stocky bottle with it’s monastic stained glass like mosaic walls is a staple in every bar across the country.

The history of the brand dates back to the set-up of General Edward Dyer which dates back to the mid-nineteenth century. Although the first rum was made in a distillery based out of modern-day Kanpur (in 1805), it was only in 1954 that Old Monk was introduced. At this time, the army rations already included rum so, as flavours go, rum wasn’t new to the drinking populace.

It remains India’s favourite rum through the ages even if sales have dwindled in recent times. One reason is the younger generation’s affinity for lighter spirits and another is competition from other local brands that have managed to put commendably good products on the shelves.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.