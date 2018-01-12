j&k militancy

‘True Indian’ to ‘Hamza Bhai’: A Kashmiri man’s journey from Aligarh Muslim University to militancy

Mannan Wani was the first from his village in Kupwara to study for a doctorate.

by 

“The Role of Men in Feminism,” reads the inscription on a memento that adorns the display cabinet in Mannan Wani’s room. The Aligarh Muslim University student had earned it for participating in a panel discussion.

But the research scholar seems to have given up on debates and discussions, at least for now.

Last week a picture of Mannan Wani posing with an assault rifle appeared online, the caption declaring his “activation date” as January 5 and identifying him by his new nom de guerre: Hamzah Bhai. An initiation ritual of sorts for Kashmiri militants of the social media age that has left his family devastated.

“Shocking, shocking, shocking,” a weary Bashir Wani murmured on January 10. He follows a drill he has grown accustomed to in the last few days: giving reporters a tour of his son’s room at their home in Tekipora in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district and showing his academic certificates while talking about the “unfortunate turn of events”.

Stubborn and extrovert, Mannan Wani was prone to aggression and had spent little time in his village, Bashir Wani said. Having studied in Jawahar Navodiya Vidayala’s boarding schools and graduating from a college in Srinagar, he went to Aligarh Muslim University in 2011.

At school, he was good in both studies and sports, playing in kabbadi tournaments across North India. He was also a cadet of the National Cadet Corps, voluntarily participating in Republic Day and Independence Day parades. “He was the best at it,” said Bashir Wani, a schoolteacher.

Asked how Mannan identified himself then, Bashir claimed, “He was a true Indian”.

If that was indeed the case, Mannan Wani’s worldview changed drastically after he moved out of Kashmir. Or, so it seems from his blog posts as well as Facebook and Twitter timelines. Although he was critical of the separatist leadership – he expressed disenchantment with the Hurriyat Conference – it was more out for frustration for what he considered their failure to “work for the same cause”.

In a blog post, he bemoaned that the “armed struggle was a complete failure” despite the militants “fighting with full vigor and noble intentions”. The reason, he wrote, was that Kashmir had its “very own people as collaborators”. He also lamented that “the establishment finds it easy to suppress our voices”.

Still, what really drove him to pick up the gun this January is difficult to say. “That is what we do not understand,” said Bashir Wani. “He had not directly faced trouble from the police either.”

‘Some episodes’

Although there had been “some episodes” over the years, Mannan Wani never showed any inclination towards the militancy, said his older brother Mubashir. The first episode occurred on August 15, 2010, when a college-going Mannan Wani was caught between stone-pelters and security forces in Srinagar. “He was beaten up,” Mubashir said. “He had tried to tell them that he was just a participant in the Independence Day parade and was not pelting stones, but they did not listen to him.”

Mannan Wani barely witnessed the five-month-long unrest of 2016, Mubashir said, but he was emotionally affected “just as all Kashmiris were”. Bashir Wani pointed out that, given the situation, “everyone was a radical then”.

Most recently in November last year, Mannan Wani was repeatedly subjected to questioning at security checkpoints on his way to Srinagar from Kupwara – an experience he later narrated in a post on his Facebook page. The page is no longer available and the family denies taking it down. “We had all dismissed the incident as routine,” said Bashir Wani. “He also did not say much about it and did not seem bothered. He posted something on Facebook. Maybe he was thinking something about it on the inside. It isn’t such a big deal for us [Kashmiris]. We have grown up in this and are used to it.”

Mubashir, too, said that Mannan Wani bore no resentment. “In 2010, when he was beaten, he said he would rather stay indoors on such days,” he said. “This [November incident] was also not a cause. We were surprised when he came home with shortened hair but he said he did it only to avoid hassles. If being beaten up or harassed can be a trigger, why was he at home for seven years? We are not glorifying the gun but just saying that he went for something else, for resolution of the Kashmir issue.”

His father is more blunt. “He had better ways of doing what he thought was needed but instead he chose this,” Bashir Wani said. “He has done wrong for himself, and for the society.”

Bashir Wani. Image: Rayan Naqash
Bashir Wani. Image: Rayan Naqash

Gone suddenly

Bashir Wani said he last spoke to his son on the evening of January 3. “It was a normal phone conversation,” he said. “We asked if he had gone to the class and how the weather was. He asked about home. He was normal.”

When he called again the next day, Mannan Wani’s phone was switched off. “He used to inform us about his activities,” Bashir Wani said. “So we thought that he was in Aligarh when we spoke on the phone.” He knew something was amiss.

The family found out that Mannan Wani had last called them from Delhi, where he was visiting a friend at Jamia Millia Islamia. A few days later, the picture surfaced.

“I still dont believe that he is gone,” Bashir Wani said. “He was a hardworking boy.

Mannan Wani, 26, was the first from Tekipora village, some 130 km from Srinagar, to pursue a doctorate. “Mannan was sharp,” said his father. “He would talk about everything, be it religion, politics, or history and culture...His vision was not for this society. I had told him to go abroad, to America considering the situation here. His passport is made. He was ready too.”

Worrying trend

Mannan Wani’s plunge into militancy comes at a time when the state and central governments have taken a series of steps to reach out to Kashmir’s disaffected people, such as giving amnesty to the youth booked in cases of stone-pelting and rehabilitating people injured by pellets. The police is also formulating a new surrender policy that encourages families of militants to publicly appeal to their sons to shun violence and “return to the mainstream”, although most such appeals issued so far have proved unsuccessful. More worryingly, police officials say that the militancy is “picking up” in North Kashmir. In the past few years, most local militants have come from South Kashmir.

Mannan Wani’s family, meanwhile, is trying to understand how he found his way to militant ranks from Aligarh Muslim University, hundreds of kilometres away. “He should come home,” his father said. “He should hold a pen instead.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.